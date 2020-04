You'll Never Get Another Chance to Buy a 3K-Mile Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

While this Interceptor may not be the performance powerhouse you saw on the silver screen, it's still a fine example of the penultimate Panther body (second only to the Mercury Marauder), and a desirable, late-production model at that. Ford's final big upgrade to the Crown Vic, for the 2009 model year, included better brakes, FlexFuel ethanol compatibility, side-impact airbags, and adjustable pedals.

In other words, it does everything it can to justify its seller's asking price of $15,000. Yes, you can get double this Police Interceptor's gas mileage for a grand less by buying a Mitsubishi Mirage, but in the Mitsubishi nobody will ever get out of your way—and let's not pretend that's not half the appeal of driving a police cruiser lookalike.

h/t: Barn Finds

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com