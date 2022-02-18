Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Now an Undercover Police Car

Concord, Massachusetts has become the latest police department to add an electric police car to their fleet, with a new Ford Mustang Mach-E recently reporting for cruiser duty. While the city is far from the first to switch to an electric vehicle for police work (New York City recently put in an order for 184 Mach-E police cars), this one is not intended for public-relations outreach or visible headlines. Instead, it's an unmarked car.

In a Facebook comment, Concord PD stated that the new Mach-E is intended primarily for administrative duties. In a call with The Drive, Concord chief of police Joseph O'Connor confirmed that while the car's main intent is to be used as a non-patrol car, the Mach-E was outfitted by the department with lights, a siren, an aftermarket police radio, and a "light equipment loadout."

This means that should the department need the vehicle to perform traffic stops, it's more than equipped. In Massachusetts, the use of unmarked police cars for traffic stops is legal, so it is entirely possible that Mach-E may end up doing traffic enforcement in the future.