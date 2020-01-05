Watch: Pre-Production 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Spied Testing on Mulholland Drive

Even after its full-fledged reveal this past November, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E remains a bit mysterious. Details are sparse in some regards and, aside from those who saw the electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, few have witnessed it in the flesh. The Drive was able to sneak a peek of the Mach-E in testing this weekend, though, as it silently prowled California's famous Mulholland Drive.

What looks to be a Shadow Black Mach-E with a mismatched white liftgate and camo-wrapped roof was spied by our own Aaron Segal, who was traveling between Kanan Road and the famous "Snake" portion of Mulholland. This scenic route is known for its twisty layout and drastic elevation change, both of which can have major effects on all-electric range when going for a spirited drive. For example, The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah pushed a Porsche Taycan Turbo S hard on this route and ate up 75 miles of range in just 18 miles of driving.