Watch: Pre-Production 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Spied Testing on Mulholland Drive
It looks like the electric SUV was testing its range on the famously scenic California road.
Even after its full-fledged reveal this past November, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E remains a bit mysterious. Details are sparse in some regards and, aside from those who saw the electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, few have witnessed it in the flesh. The Drive was able to sneak a peek of the Mach-E in testing this weekend, though, as it silently prowled California's famous Mulholland Drive.
What looks to be a Shadow Black Mach-E with a mismatched white liftgate and camo-wrapped roof was spied by our own Aaron Segal, who was traveling between Kanan Road and the famous "Snake" portion of Mulholland. This scenic route is known for its twisty layout and drastic elevation change, both of which can have major effects on all-electric range when going for a spirited drive. For example, The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah pushed a Porsche Taycan Turbo S hard on this route and ate up 75 miles of range in just 18 miles of driving.
Because of that, it's likely that Ford was conducting a bit of dynamic range testing to see how its divisive SUV holds up to a good flogging on enthusiast-friendly roads. While the Mach-E is undoubtedly more utilitarian than its internal combustion-powered Mustang counterparts, it's also intended to be a performance vehicle—especially in top-tier GT Performance Edition trim. A max output of 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque is promised, meaning a zero to 60-mile-per-hour time of under three seconds.
A quick clip of the Mach-E shows it driving almost silently, doing its best to blend in amongst the Golden State traffic. However, with it being one of the most talked-about cars of the year, that ain't so easy.
Given its lack of badging, it's unclear exactly which Mustang Mach-E variant this is. It's not wearing the GT's distinctive front grille, and its wheels look like entry-level options. Still yet, with this being a test car, there could be a mix-and-match of design details. What matters is the hardware underneath it all.
Ford recently revealed a slew of figures regarding pre-orders placed for the Mustang Mach-E, and it looks as if most customers are coughing up the extra cash for long-range versions. According to the automaker, over 80 percent have optioned their car with the Extended Range Battery that provides around 300 miles per charge. Additionally, 55 percent spec'd their car with all-wheel-drive while 30 percent have sprung for the go-fast GT trim.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe All-Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV Is HereFord's betting on a horse to connect aging pony car buyers to younger EV buyers, and everyone in between.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Differs From the Other ModelsFord's new electric crossover is closer to Stacy than her mom, but it's still got something going on.READ NOW
- RELATED47 Percent of People Wish the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Had a Different Name: SurveyThey still prefer it to the Tesla Model Y, though.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to the Fake Engine Noise the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Pumps Into the CabinIf that doesn't make you giggle, then the instant acceleration will.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Says Most 2021 Mustang Mach-E Customers Chose More Range, AWDA healthy portion of buyers sprung for the high-powered GT trim, too.READ NOW