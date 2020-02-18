2021 Ford Mach-E Weighs Up to 1,065 Pounds More Than the Heaviest Mustang
America's porky car.
Ford's insistence that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E is worthy of wearing the historic pony car nameplate doesn't sit well with some customers, and according to weight specifications released by Ford at the model's launch in London, its curb weight may also push the limits of what you can call a pony.
According to Autocar, Ford declared at the Mach-E event that the pon-E car's weight will range from 4,394 to 4,890 pounds. Compared to the heaviest 2020 Mustang, which itself is no lightweight at 3,825 pounds, the Mach-E tips the scales at 569 to 1,065 pounds plumper than the heaviest Mustang.
Some of this weight may come from the Mach-E's Global Electrified 2 (GE2) platform, which is loosely based on the C2 platform used by the Focus hatchback and Kuga CUV, though most of it should come from the Mach-E's battery pack. Mounted in the floor, it lowers the E-CUV's center of gravity, so despite the tall curb weight and roofline, the Mach-E should corner like a lighter vehicle.
Weight in the two-ton-plus neighborhood is far from unheard-of for electric vehicles. Every model in Tesla's lineup, for example, can be ordered in a specification that exceeds 4,000 pounds, and its heaviest product, the Model X crossover, comes in at about 5,500 pounds, give or take. When its smaller sibling the Model Y arrives, it will likely occupy a weight class roughly congruent to that of the Mach-E.
Assuming the heaviest Mach-E is the 459-horsepower GT Performance Edition model, which will tout a bulky 98.8-kWh battery, we can triangulate the fastest Mach-E's power-to-weight ratio to be similar to that of the Porsche Macan Turbo. But because the Mach-E produces significantly more torque—612 pound-feet of it—its zero-to-60 time of somewhere in the three-second range pushes it closer to the Cayenne Turbo territory, around the 3.6-second mark.
2021 Mustang Mach-Es are already in production in Mexico, though Ford doesn't plan to deliver the first customer cars until "late 2020." Come early 2021, deliveries of base Select and upscale California Route 1 trims will also begin. GT models will ride their coattails to reach the roads in the Spring of next year.
