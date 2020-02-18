2021 Ford Mach-E Weighs Up to 1,065 Pounds More Than the Heaviest Mustang

Ford's insistence that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E is worthy of wearing the historic pony car nameplate doesn't sit well with some customers, and according to weight specifications released by Ford at the model's launch in London, its curb weight may also push the limits of what you can call a pony.

According to Autocar, Ford declared at the Mach-E event that the pon-E car's weight will range from 4,394 to 4,890 pounds. Compared to the heaviest 2020 Mustang, which itself is no lightweight at 3,825 pounds, the Mach-E tips the scales at 569 to 1,065 pounds plumper than the heaviest Mustang.

Some of this weight may come from the Mach-E's Global Electrified 2 (GE2) platform, which is loosely based on the C2 platform used by the Focus hatchback and Kuga CUV, though most of it should come from the Mach-E's battery pack. Mounted in the floor, it lowers the E-CUV's center of gravity, so despite the tall curb weight and roofline, the Mach-E should corner like a lighter vehicle.