Turns Out the Ford Mustang Mach-E Doesn’t Make a Great Police Car

From the Crown Victoria of yesteryear to the Explorer-based cruiser of today, Fords have been a favorite with police for decades now. The men and women in blue's loyalty to the Blue Oval, though, does not appear to extend to Ford's electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E. That car received less than favorable marks at the hands of testers in a new police vehicle evaluation.

Michigan's Department of State Police and Department of Technology, Management and Budget recently trialed 11 different cars and trucks for potential law enforcement use. This was part of their 2022 Model Year Police Vehicle Evaluation Program, whose results have just been published. Said vehicles consisted of the Mach-E and various versions of the Chevy Tahoe, Dodge Charger and Durango Pursuit, the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, and an F-150 Police Responder. Each was subjected to a combination of instrumented performance tests and usability surveys, where officers subjectively scored their accessibility, ease of use, and overall comfort.