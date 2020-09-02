The Last Ford Crown Victoria Cop Cars Have Finally Retired From the California Highway Patrol

For decades, the single most notable headlight pattern in the U.S. was that of the Ford Crown Victoria. I can't think of another vehicle that would make my heart jump as quickly as the Crown Vic would when it popped up on my rearview mirror. But now—after 36 years of faithful service—it's time for Californians to wave goodbye to a piece of nostalgia, as the very last Crown Victoria Police Interceptors are being decommissioned from official duty. As of Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has officially retired all Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptors from its fleet. The few remaining cruisers were celebrated by the department and given a proper sendoff, marking the long-deserved retirement for a tired platform.

It was only a matter of time before this day would come. The clock has been ticking on the Crown Vic's lifespan since Ford ended production of the Panther platform in 2011, meaning that officers have been switching to more modern platforms like the Ford Police Interceptor Utility (based off of the Explorer), Taurus SHO, and Dodge Charger for years. Heck, the department has even tried the BMW i3—although for what it's worth, those i3s are being retired as well and are up for sale. Surprisingly, there appear to have been quite a few Crown Vics still in commission peppered across California. For example, local news reports that CHP headquarters in Sacramento had eight units still being used for patrol until being retired on Tuesday, while the Central Division's single remaining Crown Vic went on its last watch on Monday.