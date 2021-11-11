This Ford Mustang SSP Cop Car Remake Is More Than Just a Sticker Pack

Back in the early 1980s, the California Highway Patrol needed something a bit quicker than their regular police cruisers to keep up with contemporary performance cars. It looked around, found the Fox Mustang, and had Ford cook up a custom interceptor based on the pony car. These were no regular Fox Mustangs. They were upgraded for police use and painted in police liveries. As a result, they've become classics as the decades have passed; after all, what's cooler than a Mustang cop car? Now, Ford—along with Jay Leno—has thrown it back to the era of the Mustang SSP police cruisers with a modern interpretation to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Needless to say, it's a bit faster than the original.

Yes, a modern SSP Mustang, called the 11-99, was built by Jay Leno and Galpin Auto Sports with some assistance from Ford and the CHP. It's a full-fledged, Coyote-powered, 5.0-liter car making 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, complete with several alterations to make it more police interceptor than daily driver.

“The iconic Special Service Mustangs were built by Ford to assist officers in keeping the public safe,” said Leno, speaking about the vehicle. “Our ’Project 11-99 vehicles honor the hard-working men and women of the California Highway Patrol, along with all law enforcement professionals across the country, who protect and serve."