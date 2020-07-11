The Legend of the Florida Highway Patrol Mercury Marauder, the Fastest, Rarest Panther of Them All

I spotted a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor on duty this week. It was a Laredo Police Department patrol car, and it gave me a touch of sentimentality seeing this decade-old workhorse. The odometers on these P71 Interceptors are rapidly reaching “I'm too old for this shit.” But seeing that old cop car reminded me of the rarest, and fastest, Panther body Ford sedans ever made, the FHP Mercury Marauder.

According to the Florida Highway Safety website, Christmas came early in 2004 for the Florida Highway Patrol when an anonymous benefactor donated a fleet of 18 modified Mercury Marauders. The Marauder is the most powerful factory-spec of the Ford Panther family tree; it was produced from 2003-2004 and rated at 302 horsepower. As a bonus, all 18 of these cars were purpose-built pursuit specials.