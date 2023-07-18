This Ridiculously Low 1931 Chevy Hot Rod Is Worth Every Bit of $150K

In the hot-rodding world of glossy paint jobs and purring engines, you need to go hardcore to stand out. This 1931 Chevy build, affectionately known as Space Junkie 1.5, does just that, and now it's up for sale. With its wheels peeking up above the seriously low body, it's got the looks and the powertrain that will make you the star of almost any local meet you care to attend.

As seen on Facebook Marketplace, the 1931 Chevrolet originated as a project by acclaimed custom car builder Ian Roussel. It was dismantled after a time, with parts reused for Roussel's later effort, Space Junkie 2. However, rather than ending up in the scrapyard, the body was saved for a later redemption arc. Fans of the television show Full Custom Garage might recognize this car from a few episodes where some of its reconstruction was broadcasted for the world to see. The remaining work was handled by a private shop, which restored the car back to its former glory.

Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter Silver Streak straight-eight from 1951. The twin Weber 40DCOE carburetors are the delicious cherry on top of this mechanical sundae, feeding air into the engine via the nicely crafted intake runners. The Pontiac engine isn't exactly powerful by modern standards, putting out just 116 horsepower when new. With its new carbs and some tuning, it's likely doing a bit better. Realistically, a build like this doesn't need huge power anyway. The engine is paired with a GM Turbo 350 transmission, sending drive to the rear wheels.

The awe-inspiring details don't stop at the engine. The car boasts a custom interior, kitted out in true hot rod style, while the custom paint job adds to the allure. The steering yoke is a unique touch, with the overall interior looking like something from a neo-futuristic spacecraft straight out of an anime.

The sled rides on Detroit steel wheels with air suspension at all four corners. It sits incredibly low, and we wouldn't recommend it for long road trips, particularly given the seats have the shape of lightly modified ironing boards. It's a car built for showing up and cruising away, more than it is designed to actually go anywhere.

The present owner of Space Junkie 1.5 is currently open to offers, with the possibility of trading for one or multiple cars of equivalent value. As a guide, it's currently listed for a price of $150,000. If you've got cash to burn on a showstopping build, you could certainly do a lot worse than this one.