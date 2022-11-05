The Ringbrothers 1948 Chevy Truck is Groundbreaking Hot Rodding

There are some car builds that completely redefine what is possible in the world of custom work and modification. It’s rare, but they do happen, and they’re often the product of a strong team with the right, usually subversive, idea. Ringbrothers has done it. Their 1948 Chevrolet pickup breaks new ground for the future of hot rodding and it’s called Enyo.

The 2022 SEMA show felt like the triumphant return of the aftermarket. Everyone’s been working behind the screen for two years and we finally get to see their wares to make our own cars faster, louder, and better. But the thing that sets SEMA apart, for better or worse, are the builds. Some are great, some are suited for the overfender nationals. Ringbrothers has something closer to the Pagani of modified cars.

“We always laughed about running a ‘48 Chevy pickup into a Formula 1 car and seeing what came out. That’s basically the whole concept of this.” said Jim Ring, owner, and namesake of Ringbrothers. It’s usually a cliché to say something is F1 inspired, but I’ll give this truck a lone exception. The execution of the F1 inspiration is marvelous and Ring gives the credit to designer Gary Ragle.

Bargeboard and mirror detail on Enyo. Chris Rosales

Poring over the details shows that someone did their design homework. Not only is the truck a slammed, open-wheeled speed machine, but it also features signature 90’s F1 details. While there is no front wing, the pushrod-actuated dual-wishbone suspension could be lifted from a race car. Engineered by Scott Ahlman and manufactured by Ringbrothers, the suspension is outright jewelry, complete with custom-made Öhlins coilovers. The wheels, made by HRE, are shod with Goodyear slicks that look like they're directly from 1992.

Around the sides are two protrusions that only keen F1 fans will recognize as bargeboards. Normally, they’re a powerful aerodynamic device to manage airflow around a race car. Here, it’s to provide an exit for the titanium side exhaust. Following the body along to the rear, the most absurd features of the truck reveal themselves.

Suspension details of Enyo. Chris Rosales

The bed of the truck is brim full of interesting details and artistry. Mechanically, pushrod suspension with Öhlins coilovers attached to the frame of the truck mirror the front suspension arrangement. Within that frame is an interesting revelation: a rear-mounted gearbox. Enyo uses a C6 Corvette torque tube to transfer 1000 horsepower to the 4L80E automatic transmission. Most interestingly, the truck retains its body-on-frame construction and Ring gave The Drive exclusive photos of the truck in progress.

Photos of the Enyo being built. Jim Ring

Nestled between the two front wheels is a monster engine built by Goodwin. It uses a tall-deck LS-based block for extra bore and stroke, and Kinsler individual throttle bodies to make the 1000hp. According to Ring, the engine was originally built for Hot Rod Drag Week but repurposed for Enyo. The underbody of the truck is flat carbon fiber ending with a diffuser out back. For the record, none of the aero was tested in a wind tunnel, so its function is unknown. It’s all about fashion here, folks.

Inside, the truck is completely redone. The centerpiece of the interior is certainly the titanium shifter for the automatic gearbox, but there’s interesting innovation in the fact that the foam pads are milled from CAD files. Thus, more complex shapes could be carved out with more accuracy.

Interior and engine details of the Enyo. Chris Rosales

Ringbrothers spent 10,000 hours building this truck. If the 10,000-hour theory of practice is true, then this truck is close to perfection. The truck in its totality is stunning and will stop you in your tracks. It combines the best of the genre-bending outlaw mindset of hot rodding with world-class build quality. It’s a rare thing to witness, so savor this one while it's here.