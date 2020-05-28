We're Partnering With Virtual Radwood This Weekend to Find the Best of 80s and 90s Car Tech

It’s the franchise that’s become shorthand for cars built during the 1980s and 1990s. That’s Radwood, a nostalgic dive into the optimistic, excessive, technology-obsessed late 20th century. During most pandemic-free years, Radwood hosts a series of live shows in locations around the world, attracting an amazing array of cars and acid-washed denim. This bogus year, not so much.



But wait. This Saturday, the virtual version, VRadwood, is back. That's great news for all the culture, design, fashion, and technology obsessives who’ve been growing quarantine beards, sourcing control modules for Buick Reattas, and nursing Radwood withdrawal.

This time, The Drive is in on it. We're hosting VRadwood2 live on our YouTube channel. Rad rides, live discussions, guest judges (like this guy), and rad prizes. We’re also giving out our own award: Raddest Tech, celebrating the quaintly cutting-edge automotive technologies of the day, from digital dashboards to four-wheel steering, to CRT information screens.