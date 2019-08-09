Shocking Video Captures A Wild Trailer-Towing Truck Crash Into A Parked Pickup
Imagine working in your yard and this happens.
Imagine working in your yard and a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashes into a parked truck, nearly taking you, your car, and everything else out in a flurry of metal, rubber, and noise. That's just what happened in the rural Texas town of Spicewood, just northeast of Austin.
The video, captured from a Ring security camera on August 6, shows a truck careening off the main road and crashing through a drainage ditch before catching air and crashing into a parked truck in front of Jim’s Marine and Auto Service. What makes it even nerve-wracking is that a worker for the local business was reportedly lying on the ground, a mere few feet away from the collision and landing. Luckily, the man got up and bolted for safety when he heard the first impact.
Details are limited, but the driver supposedly survived. The truck that crashed belonged to the Lower Colorado River Authority, a state government agency.
The shop’s owner, Jim Campbell, told reporters at KSAT that crashes in front of his shop’s location on Highway 71 aren't uncommon and that there have been several over the years.
"All the sudden this crazy explosion happened. I thought a plane had crashed or something," said Campbell in his interview. "That car was upside down, there was a fatality in that one. So it's not like this hasn't cost lives."
The reason for the driver’s loss of control is still unknown and the investigation is currently ongoing.
As a result of the accident, Campbell has since embarked on a campaign to get the Texas Department of Transportation to update the road in front of his business with some sort of guardrail.
TxDOT apparently reduced the speed limits at that section of Highway 71, but Campbell insists more needs to be done.
"TxDOT employees review all crashes that occur on our state highway system in order to better understand the reason for the incident,” TxDOT said in a statement to WCBS Austin. “While we work to implement all of the engineering enhancements possible to build safer roads, drivers also help hold the key to preventing crashes by driving safely and making responsible decisions."
