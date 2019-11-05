The Righteous Ringbrothers Debut 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 'Valkyrja' at SEMA

Like Aston Martin’s Valkyrie, “VALKYRJA” is from Norse mythology. Using the more ancient spelling, the Ringbrothers say that the name “was chosen by the car’s Belgian owner who will take delivery after the SEMA Show.”

“We try and top ourselves every year, and this build was no different,” says Mike Ring, co-owner of Ringbrothers. “This build was unlike anything we had attempted before, both in design and execution. The result is a car with a classic look but entirely modern underpinnings, materials and technology. It's the perfect mix of style and performance.”

As for how much the car cost to build, the Ringbrothers say the client is quite private, but allude to the build costing north of $750,000. That’s a helluva number, but then again, Valkyrja is a helluva car and you’re paying for the attention to detail, and lunacy, that only the Rings can provide. We can’t wait to see what the Ringbrothers do next.