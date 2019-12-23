Idiots Film Themselves Shutting Down Detroit Highway, Doing Donuts in a Chevrolet Camaro

Traffic on Detroit's Interstate 94 ground to a halt Sunday night for an unusual reason: donuts. Videos began popping up overnight showing willing onlookers—might as well call them accomplices at this point, really—blocking the highway so that a red Chevrolet Camaro can rip a few highly illegal donuts as onlookers cheer, "We on 94 with it, baby!"

Between the danger of casually stopping traffic on a major highway and the way people on foot get incredibly close to the pirouetting Camaro in the clip, there are a whole lot of ways this stunt could've ended in tragedy. Instead, it ends the same way lots of these awful street racing cinema verite films do—with a bunch of tire smoke and the distinct feeling that that couldn't possibly have been worth it.