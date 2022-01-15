Chevy Camaro Driver Tries Doing Donuts in Empty Lot, Crashes Into Pole, Gets Arrested

I like doughnuts, both the sugary kind and the kind one does in a car. However, the first one is only acceptable as an occasional treat if you're watching your cholesterol count and the other, if conducted recklessly, is not going to sit well with the police. Case in point this week in Antioch, California: a sideshow caught the attention of the local police force with reports of a white Camaro doing doughnuts, losing control, and crashing into a light pole.

In the wee hours of the morning on January 11, officers arrived to find the smashed-up Chevrolet in poor shape after a drifting maneuver went awry. Security footage shows the Camaro speeding around in circles before skidding into the pole, rendering the vehicle undriveable. The driver was apparently fine, since the Antioch Police reported that he attempted to flee on foot. He didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended and arrested for reckless driving. As a consolation “prize” to his failed sideshow, the suspect was also slapped with a 30-day hold on his Camaro. Not that he was going to be driving it anywhere in that condition.