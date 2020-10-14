Lucky Fisherman Hooks 1987 Chevy Camaro Stolen 32 Years Ago at Indiana Lake

Remember the good ol' days when you could go out on a Sunday, steal a Camaro, and drive it into a lake—just as a bit of a weekend goof? No? Well, we do here at The Drive. In fact, our memory was refreshed yesterday when a 1987 Camaro, reported stolen in 1988, was pulled out of a reservoir in Fishers, Indiana, outside Indianapolis after being spotted on sonar by a local fisherman. Yes, the car was fished out of the water after being found by a fisherman in a town called Fishers.

The Camaro in question was actually not just sitting on the lake floor. It was sitting upside down under a few feet of lake-bottom silt. Because of this silt and the mineral content of the water, it's actually been preserved perfec—no, I'm kidding. It's in really bad shape. This thing is probably going to end up getting crushed.