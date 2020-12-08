Here's Why You Can't Order a New Chevy Camaro SS or ZL1 in California and Washington Anymore

Camaro sales aren't doing great, and it probably doesn't help that the model's most powerful and desirable trims—the SS and ZL1—are now ineligible for sale in the states of California and Washington. Surprisingly, it's not because of the emissions coming from their tailpipes, but because of the dust emanating from their brakes.

The Camaro SS and ZL1 both use Brembo brakes on the front, rear, or both. The pads in these brakes have a high—by California and Washington standards—concentration of copper, which is damaging to the environment when it's washed off the road and ends up in waterways. Because of this, the two Camaro models cannot be sold in the two west coast states, as GM Authority reports.

In the early '90s, it was found that water flowing into the San Franciso Bay from cities in the south was heavily contaminated with copper, exceeding limits set by the Clean Water Act. As it turned out, much of this contamination was due to the copper used in brake pads getting dusted onto the road when people stopped, and then washed into waterways by the rain. For those curious about why the metal is used in brake pads, it dissipates heat well, making it an ideal material to prevent fade or overheating.