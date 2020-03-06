GM Hints at an Electric Chevrolet Camaro
There's a lot to learn from a simple silhouette.
Rumors of the Chevrolet Camaro's discontinuation in 2023 the Z/28's cancellation have made the last few months difficult for fans of the Bowtie-badged pony car. Yet for the first time in Lordstown knows how long, there may be a reason for Camaro loyalists to have some hope for the future, because as part of its huge electric vehicle platform announcement on Wednesday General Motors dropped a hint at a Camaro that runs on electricity.
The coupe-shaped silhouette you see above came from a sizzle reel outlining potential body styles for GM's new modular EV platform. Among the showcased body styles, which included pickup trucks, a CUV, a coupe-over, and a microbus, GM snuck a dead ringer for the outline of a Camaro, which you can briefly spot at about four seconds into the video below:
Be cautioned, though, that the animations are intended to illustrate what kinds of vehicles it could produce with its new EV architecture, not necessarily what it will make. This is definitely a strong hint that they're thinking about an electric Camaro, following a report from last June where GM Authority quoted an unnamed company executive saying "a two-door mainstream sports car for Chevrolet is part of future GM electric vehicle plans."
There's other circumstantial evidence pointing to it too—like longtime Camaro Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser making the jump to lead GM's electric vehicle development in late 2018. And don't forget the Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO electric drag racer concept from that year, either.
This is all far from a confirmation, of course. The reports from last June that GM had canceled development of the seventh-generation Camaro gave way to an update from GM Authority who quoted another unnamed official saying the new model had only been postponed. To what end? An electric re-introduction is one possibility, but so is one last gas-burning hurrah riding on GM's new VSS-R rear-wheel-drive architecture that's planned to debut in production vehicles in 2025.
Whatever the future holds, we've still got a few years left with the current generation, which remains one of the best performance deals on the market and a vanguard of the V-8/manual transmission combination. You can object to its styling or terrible visibility or useless trunk, but there's no denying that whatever comes next will have some awfully big driving shoes to fill.
If a Camaro EV happens, hopefully it won't be a crossover.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDGM's $20 Billion Electric Plan Is a Shot at Tesla's ValuationToday on Speed Lines: Can GM catch up?READ NOW
- RELATEDSomeone's Gonna Pay Too Much for This Duramax Diesel-Swapped Chevy CamaroBidding is currently at $17,100.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevy Camaro Kiddie Car Powered by 500cc ATV Engine Is a Mad Burnout MachineTalk about a real Power Wheels.READ NOW