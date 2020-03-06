Rumors of the Chevrolet Camaro's discontinuation in 2023 the Z/28's cancellation have made the last few months difficult for fans of the Bowtie-badged pony car. Yet for the first time in Lordstown knows how long, there may be a reason for Camaro loyalists to have some hope for the future, because as part of its huge electric vehicle platform announcement on Wednesday General Motors dropped a hint at a Camaro that runs on electricity. The coupe-shaped silhouette you see above came from a sizzle reel outlining potential body styles for GM's new modular EV platform. Among the showcased body styles, which included pickup trucks, a CUV, a coupe-over, and a microbus, GM snuck a dead ringer for the outline of a Camaro, which you can briefly spot at about four seconds into the video below:

Be cautioned, though, that the animations are intended to illustrate what kinds of vehicles it could produce with its new EV architecture, not necessarily what it will make. This is definitely a strong hint that they're thinking about an electric Camaro, following a report from last June where GM Authority quoted an unnamed company executive saying "a two-door mainstream sports car for Chevrolet is part of future GM electric vehicle plans." There's other circumstantial evidence pointing to it too—like longtime Camaro Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser making the jump to lead GM's electric vehicle development in late 2018. And don't forget the Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO electric drag racer concept from that year, either.

GM