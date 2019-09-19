Hertz Will Rent You a 750-HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tuned by NASCAR's Hendrick Motorsports

Come October, Hertz locations in America's most popular travel destinations will offer a roster of modified 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS variants tuned by NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports. Two models will be available, a 750-horsepower unit and a "less scary" 480-horsepower.

Two dozen Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1s fitted with Callaway superchargers will be roasting tires from Florida to California. Not on the same day, of course. And if you're wondering about how much this will set you back, Hertz will limit daily mileage on these cars to just 75, with a $0.75 fee for every mile beyond that. Considering they'll cost $299 for a 24-hour period, taking one for an extra-long drive is a good way to rack up the kind of bill you only see at a Las Vegas club, which is also one of the destinations where you can rent one of these.