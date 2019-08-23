For Sale: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Owned by Top Gear Host Chris Harris
The winning bidder will get to meet Harris at a race track for some hot laps in the track-ready Camaro.
If you're a die-hard fan of Top Gear and/or /DRIVE on NBC Sports you might want to start counting the spare change between your couch cushions, because coming to auction soon is a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by the one and only Chris Harris.
According to the listing on Collecting Cars, the track-ready Camaro was imported new to the U.K. in 2015 by Litchfield Motors and sold to Harris in the fall of 2017, three years after the British automotive journalist had a go in it on camera. It's now sitting at 7,962 miles on the odometer and is apparently one of only five examples located in the U.K.
If that didn't make this particular black Z/28 special enough, the winning buyer will be invited to meet Harris himself at a personal handover at an unnamed race track in southwest England, an event that'll include hot laps and some lunch. What better way to get acquainted with your new, 505-horsepower muscle car than to be shown the ropes by its Top Gear-presenting ex-owner?
When Harris drove it against a 997.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS at a rainy circuit five years ago, he praised the Camaro's "stand-out" Tremec six-speed manual shifter, seemingly unbeatable bang for the buck, and its gloriously old-fashioned demeanor. "It's an analog car in a digital age and like a lovely chronometer on your wrist or a beautiful turntable on your hi-fi, it proves that new isn't always better," said Harris.
The Camaro Z/28 packs a 7.0-liter Corvette Racing-developed LS7 V-8, aggressive aero bits, has had stuff like sound deadening, carpets, and air conditioning taken out in the name of weight savings, and some high-performance tires and brakes. A true driver's car owned and maintained by one of the truest drivers out there. What more could you want?
