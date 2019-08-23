For Sale: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Owned by Top Gear Host Chris Harris

If you're a die-hard fan of Top Gear and/or /DRIVE on NBC Sports you might want to start counting the spare change between your couch cushions, because coming to auction soon is a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 owned by the one and only Chris Harris.

According to the listing on Collecting Cars, the track-ready Camaro was imported new to the U.K. in 2015 by Litchfield Motors and sold to Harris in the fall of 2017, three years after the British automotive journalist had a go in it on camera. It's now sitting at 7,962 miles on the odometer and is apparently one of only five examples located in the U.K.