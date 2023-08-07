Buy the Only Surviving Lamborghini Countach From ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

We're told Martin Scorsese ruthlessly destroyed an actual Lamborghini Countach during the filming of The Wolf of Wall Street. The production was kind enough to leave a second example unscathed, however, and that very car is now headed to auction.

If you've dreamed of owning a 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach in its cocainiest spec, you're in luck. According to the auction listing, RM Sotheby's will have just such a car on the block at its Luxury Week event in New York this December.

RM Sotheby's

The car is naturally finished in Bianco Polo over Bianco—if you don't speak Italian, that's white on white. The 1989 model also bears the famous gigantic wing and outrageous vents, penned by Horacio Pagani himself.

Fundamentally, the 25th Anniversary model is a love-hate example of the Countach. You either adore the excess of it all, or you decry what Pagani did to the smooth, swooping lines of the original Marcello Gandini design. In any case, it was one of the more powerful models of the Countach line, with 420 horsepower from the 5.2-liter V12 in the American fuel-injected variant. Notably, this model also wears the hideous American-spec 5-mph bumpers that somewhat spoil the elegant front end of the car.

This example—chassis KLA12722—was well-treated by the Hollywood production. Unlike its sister car, it wasn't beaten up during the filming of the famous intoxicated night drive sequence with Leonardo DiCaprio hanging out of the driver's side scissor door.

Reportedly, just 12 white-on-white 25th Anniversary Models were brought to the U.S. That makes it relatively rare, even more so given we saw one ruined in the film. If you've got to have it, it's going up for auction on Dec. 8. Just be sure to wear your pants with the deepest pockets, as RM Sotheby's has indicated an estimate of $1,500,000 to $2,000,000 for this lot.