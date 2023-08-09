The War Zone
The Drive

Keep Your Snacks Crisp and Cold With Discounted 12V Coolers

In peak summer weather, it’s more important than ever to keep treats cold.

byPeter Nelson|
The GarageNews
12 Volt Cooler Deals on Amazon
Amazon
Share
Peter Nelson
Peter NelsonView peter nelson's Articles

16vpete

16vpete

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We're deep into that time of the year when the coldest we can keep our refreshments, the better. Whether you're on a road trip, camping trip, or just hangin' out doing some tailgating, nothing beats having icy cold beverages and snacks at your fingertips all day long. 12-volt coolers kick butt at such service: They plug into any car's conventional 12V plug and act like a mini, portable refrigerator. Currently, there are a bunch of brands, shapes, sizes, and types on deep sale over at Amazon. Some even include control via phone app!

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals