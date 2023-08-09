Keep Your Snacks Crisp and Cold With Discounted 12V Coolers
In peak summer weather, it’s more important than ever to keep treats cold.
We're deep into that time of the year when the coldest we can keep our refreshments, the better. Whether you're on a road trip, camping trip, or just hangin' out doing some tailgating, nothing beats having icy cold beverages and snacks at your fingertips all day long. 12-volt coolers kick butt at such service: They plug into any car's conventional 12V plug and act like a mini, portable refrigerator. Currently, there are a bunch of brands, shapes, sizes, and types on deep sale over at Amazon. Some even include control via phone app!
- BougeRV 12 Volt Refrigerator, 30 Quart 12V Car Fridge ($110 off)
- EENOUR 12 Volt Refrigerator Portable Freezer 37 Quart/35L Battery Powered Cooler Compressor Car Fridge ($110 off)
- Explorer Bear 12 Volt Refrigerator 12V Car Fridge 40L/42.3Qt ($20 off)
- Domende 12 volt Refrigerator 54qt Portable Freezer Electric Cooler ($20 off)
- Coleman Insulated Portable Thermoelectric Cooler, 40qt ($45 off)
- EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerator,48 Quart(45L) Car Fridge Electric Cooler APP Control ($30 off)
- JOYTUTUS 12 Volt Refrigerator, 26 Quart / 25L Portable Refrigerator Freezer ($40 off)
- GiTenvy 15-Quarts Car Cooler for Travel Plug In, 14L Small Electric Cooler for Car ($10 off)
- Alpicool C20 Portable Car Freezer,12 Volt Refrigerator, 21 Quart (20 Liter) Fast Cooling 12V Car Fridge ($40 off)
- Living Enrichment Portable Mini Fridge 4 Liter 6 Can Skincare Fridge ($12 off)
- Wagan EL6214 Personal Thermoelectric Cooler/Warmer, 14 Liter Capacity ($20 off)
- Wagan EL6224 12V Personal Thermoelectric Cooler/Warmer, 24 Liter Capacity ($18 off)
- BODEGACOOLER 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, Portable Freezer ($40 off)
- BODEGA 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, Car Fridge Single Zone,RV Portable Freezer WIFI APP Control ($150 off)
