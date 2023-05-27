These Dometic 12V Cooler Deals Are Absolutely Unbeatable
Coolers are king when it comes to keeping your brewskis cold.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Ice is all well and good for cooling down your drinks, but it's always running out and you're left with a bunch of water to get rid of at the end of the day. Sometimes it's just easier to rock a portable fridge instead. Dometic makes a range of fridges built to run off your car's 12V supply, and they're the perfect solution for cold drinks out on the road this summer.
- DOMETIC CFX3 100-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer ($420 off)
- DOMETIC CFX3 55-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer with Ice Maker ($216 off)
- DOMETIC CFX3 45-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer ($290 off)
- DOMETIC CCF-T Center Console Refrigerator for Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Trucks ($82 off)
- DOMETIC CRX 110E Compressor Truck Refrigerator ($280 off)
- DOMETIC CoolMatic CRX Pro 0065T ($110 off)
- DOMETIC CRX 110S Compressor Truck Refrigerator ($280 off)
- DOMETIC CoolMatic CRX 50T Truck Refrigerator ($120 off)
- DOMETIC CRX 110U Smart Refrigerator With Freezer ($280 off)
- DOMETIC CoolMatic CRX 0050T PRO ($90 off)
- DOMETIC CRX 140S Compressor Truck Refrigerator ($350 off)
- DOMETIC CRX 65T Compressor Refrigerator ($50 off)
- DOMETIC CRX1050 50L Compressor Refrigerator ($50 off)
- DOMETIC CRX1050E Silver 50L Compressor Refrigerator ($100 off)
- Dometic CD-030DC Drawer Refrigerator ($70 off)
- DOMETIC Coolmatic CRX 50TFP3 Compressor 3-in-1 ($40 off)
- DOMETIC CCF-T 7.5 L Center Console Refrigerator For Ford F-150, Super Duty, Expedition ($244 off)
- DOMETIC Coolmatic CRX 50TFP3 Compressor 3-in-1 ($40 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.