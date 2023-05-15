The War Zone
The Drive

You Don’t Want to Miss These Awesome Tonneau Cover Deals

Yes, your new truck needs a cover for the bed for many, many reasons.

byAaron Cole|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Aaron Cole
Aaron ColeView aaron cole's Articles

colemeetscars

colemeetscars/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Tonneau covers for trucks are an essential accessory because they improve just about everything on a truck. Not only do tonneau covers create more dry storage space in the bed of a pickup, but they also cut a neater hole in the wind and can reduce drag, which can save money at the pumps over the lifetime of a truck. Plus, they look good. One thing that looks better? Saving money on one. Here’s what we found.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals