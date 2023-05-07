Keep Your Engine Happy With These Amazon Motor Oil Deals
Gotta keep that engine happy.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Changing your oil regularly is the most basic part of routine maintenance but it's also the most important. Leaving old, gunky oil in your car is one of the easiest ways to expedite its trip to the great junkyard in the sky. Changing your own oil is simple, easy, and can save you the cost of paying someone else to do it. So if you want to keep your engine alive and healthy, keep its oil fresh and clean, with some of these deals from Amazon.
- Valvoline High Mileage+ MaxLife Full Synthetic 5W-30 5Qt 3-Pack ($20.36 off)
- Valvoline European Vehicle Full Synthetic 5W-40 5Qt ($9.02 off)
- Valvoline Extended Protection Full Synthetic 0W-20 5Qt ($10.67 off)
- Mobile 1 FS Euro Car Fomula 0W-40 5Qt ($3.00 off)
- Mobile 1 Advanced Full Synthetic 5W-20 1Qt 6-pack ( $14.51 off)
- Mobile 1 Full Synthetic 10W-30 5Qt 3-pack ($16.02)
- Castrol GTX Classic 20W-50 Conventional Motor Oil 5Qt($2.29 off)
- Castrol Extended Performance Full Synthetic 5W-30 5Qt 3-pack ($17.93 off)
- Castrol Edge High Mileage Full Synthetic 5W-30 5Qt 3-pack ($10.20 off)
- Penzoil High Mileage 5W-20 1Qt 6-Pack ($5.36 off)
- Penzoil Platinum Full Synthetic 0W-20 1Qt 6-pack ($12.95 off)
- Penzoil Platinum Euro Full Synthetic 0W-40 1Qt 6-pack ($9.69 off)