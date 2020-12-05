This list covers 12-volt air compressors, most of which aren't powerful enough to drive pneumatic tools. So a lot of them double as tire inflators. For those of you who do not have a 12-volt air compressor — or at least looking to make a significant upgrade — there are plenty of fantastic options available.

There are plenty of tools one would consider integral to their collection. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a sports fan, or just someone with a large collection of inflatable pool floats, a 12v air compressor should, undoubtedly, be a part of your stockpile. You never really know when you’re going to run into car trouble, and if you’re in a precarious location like the middle of the woods or a remote area with no service, you’ll be thankful that you opted to keep a portable air compressor on hand. You’d be surprised at just how often an air compressor comes in handy. It’s essentially a portable roadside tire service — only self-serve, of course.

This 300-watt compressor has a peak amps of 1500 and an instant amp power of 750. There are LED status lights and a psi needle dial to monitor your compressor’s status.

Fill almost anything with air when you have this 12v compressor. It has a max psi of 120. To monitor the status of your compressor, there are LED indicator lights.

Benefits of 12V Air Compressors

Free air. If your car tires need air, you can quickly and easily fill them with your 12v compressor. No more having to pay for air at the gas station to use their pump.

Types of 12V Air Compressors

Large Handled

This compressor-style has a body where the motor is located and a large handle on the top. This makes them the easiest to pick up and carry around with you. The large handle on the top is shaped or cushioned to reduce the stress on your hand. The downside of this large handle is that it makes the compressor bulkier. This makes it harder to store in your vehicle. You’ll find that these compressors are some of the most powerful of the 12v compressors.

Box

These compressors are like a block or box of some shape or size. This makes them compact and convenient to store in your vehicle. You’ll find them in a wide range of psi levels, which makes it easy to find one that fits your needs. Their downside is that they can be a bit awkward to carry. They’re also typically made with a plastic outer shell, making them not as durable as other options.

Drill

These small compressors have a similar size and shape to a standard drill. The body of the compressor is the handle, and you hold it upright. Instead of a drill bit, there’s a short hose with an inflator tip. This style of compressor tends to be the weakest psi. However, they’re also the easiest to use and the most lightweight. These compressors are so small that they can fit in most glove boxes. However, they may not be powerful enough to fill large SUV and truck tires.

Top Brands

EPAuto

Founded in 2007, car owners around the world trust in EPAuto’s products. Its product line included tools, parts, and emergency preparedness tools. The company remains popular for producing reliable and affordable automotive equipment. Check out this compact 12v Portable Compressor for Vehicle Tires.

Schumacher

Since its founding in 1947, the Schumacher Electric Corporation has exceeded customer expectations. It has repeatedly proven the value of its product through patents, awards, and a commitment to its legacy. The Schumacher Rechargeable Power Station is a compressor and so much more.

VacLife

Thanks to its commitment to a quality user experience, the VacLife products improve the customer experience. You’ll appreciate its commitment to research and development of small household products. The VacLife Air Compressor Tire Inflator is reliable and durable.

12V Air Compressor Pricing

Under $50: You’ll find small and lightweight 12v compressors in this price range. They will still have accessories, but these compressors are best used for emergencies.

Key Features

Maximum Air Pressure

The maximum air pressure is the level of pressure the air can be when the compressor is running. You’ll typically see this measurement expressed in psi, or pounds per inch. The higher the max psi, the more powerful the compressor is and the bigger jobs it can tackle. Most quality 12v compressors have a max psi in the range of 30 to 80.

Power Draw

Since these are 12v compressors, they will use your vehicle’s battery as the power source. It’s important to know how much power it’ll consume from your battery. The higher the power pull, the more risk there is that the compressor could drain or damage your battery. A quality and safe 12v compressor will have a power draw of 120 watts or less.

Accessories

Many 12v compressors come with an accessory kit. This is nice because it gives your compressor more versatility and functionality. Look for one with extra fuses, a carrying bag, optional power attachments, and interchangeable inflation tips. Alligator clips are nice because you can skip the cigarette lighter plug and attach the compressor directly to the battery. Common additional inflation tips let you use your compressor to inflate bicycle tires, balls, and pool inflatables.

Other Considerations

Display. Look for a compressor that has a display that’s easy to read. Many have backlit digital displays. This makes them legible during the day and night. Pay attention to the information that’s displayed. You’ll want one that comes with a complete readout for the easiest operation. Some simpler compressors simply have LED lights that indicate a particular status.

