Best Portable Tire Inflators: Avoid Getting Stranded With These Top Inflators 

Tire inflators are pumps that use compressed air to inflate truck and car tires. The compressed air enables you to do the job quickly and efficiently. The best portable tire inflators can fit into the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle so you’ll have easy access to it during a roadside emergency. If you’re looking for the best portable tire inflator on the market, check out our reviews below.

Best Portable Tire Inflator Overall: EPAuto 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator

Best Value Portable Tire Inflator: Ryobi P737 18-Volt ONE+ Portable Cordless Power Inflator for Tires

Best Portable Tire Inflator Honorable Mention: JACO SmartPro Digital Tire Inflator Pump

Benefits of Portable Tire Inflators

Fill your tires quickly. The fastest and easiest way to put air into your vehicle's tires is by using a portable car tire inflator. It takes just a few minutes, and you don't have to go anywhere.

Types of Portable Tire Inflators

12-Volt Plug

The best portable car tire inflators and best portable truck tire inflators can be used while you're on the road. During an emergency, you can supply some models with power by plugging them into the cigarette lighter socket/12-volt power source in your vehicle. This is particularly useful if your car or truck has 12-volt DC outlets in more than one place.

Cordless

The best cordless inflator is typically powered by a lithium-ion battery. They are generally easy to use and are very portable. These inflators are handheld and provide a good amount of power. It's critical that you keep the battery charged or else you may get stuck with a flat tire.

Direct Power

These tire inflators clamp on directly to the battery for maximum power so you don’t have to have the vehicle running. However, a tire pump can suck the charge out of a stand-alone battery in about 20 minutes.

Top Brands

KENSUN Inc.

The US-based Kensun, Inc. was established in 2009. While their most popular products are aftermarket vehicle headlights such as HID and Xenon bulbs, the company also produces inflators for tires, such as the Kensun Tire Inflator AC/DC Portable Air Compressor Pump.

DBPOWER

DBPOWER is located in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and focuses on electronics and other types of technology. The company’s aim is to produce "affordable, innovative consumer electronic products." One of its top items is the DBPOWER 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator.

VIAIR Corporation

VIAIR Corporation, based in Irvine, California, was founded in 1998 and produces fractional horsepower DC oil-less air compressors and air accessories for on-road, off-road, and industrial markets. One of its high-end tire inflators is the Viair 40047 400P-RV Automatic Portable Compressor Kit.

Helteko

Helteko is a new company that was founded in 2017 by S.G. Royals. It makes consumer products for cars, including vacuum cleaners, car seat protectors, and digital air compressors. One popular product is the Helteko Portable Air Compressor Pump 150PSI 12V Digital Tire Inflator.

Portable Tire Inflator Pricing

$30-$40 : There are many high-quality, small, and portable tire inflators in this price range, particularly if they are on sale. You don't need to spend a lot of money to find one that successfully inflates tires on passenger cars and SUVs.

Key Features

Digital Gauges

The best digital tire inflators will display the inflated pressure on the gauges. Some newer models will show this information on an LCD screen, while the more traditional products will display the pressure with dial and needle gauges. A digital display will give you readings that are a bit more precise. Another added benefit is you will be able to read it in low light if the screen is backlit.

Automatic Shutoff

The auto shutoff feature enables you to set the desired PSI, and the car tire inflator will run until it reaches the desired pressure. This is a practical feature because the tire inflator will not over inflate the tire. You can walk away from the device as it does its job and not worry about the tire bursting.

Other Considerations

Inflation Speed: Generally, you’ll want to fill your tire with air as quickly as you can. Heavy-duty models that connect to a battery's terminals typically inflate tires much faster than models that are plugged into a 12-volt outlet. It can take as little as two to three minutes for heavy-duty models to do the job versus four to 10 minutes for plug-in models.

The best tire air pump can serve multiple purposes. A model that comes with several attachments will be very useful at home and on the road. They can be used to pump air into bicycle tires and sports equipment as well as car tires. The added functionality is a big bonus.

Portability : The best handheld air compressor for tires is typically lightweight. They generally weigh between two and six pounds, and some smaller ones weigh less than one pound. Some models have handles, while others don't. Weight and carrying capacity are two things to consider, especially if you're leaving the device in your vehicle.

Hose and Cord Length : The longer the cord and air hose are, the easier it will be for you to reach all four tires on your vehicle. The best tire inflator will usually have a hose that is 18 to 26 inches long and a power cord that is at least eight feet long.

Cord Storage : If you like to keep your tools organized, this is a key option. Some models have a storage cavity that allows you to coil up the cord into a small compartment. Others do not offer this feature or have tiny cavities that make it challenging to contain the hose and cord.

Built-in Lights: This option is particularly beneficial if you carry a portable air compressor with you when you're on the road. If it's dark outside, a tire inflator with a built-in flashlight can make your job a lot easier. Not only will it illuminate the tire you are inflating, but it will also alert passing motorists that you're stranded.

Noise : Portable inflators are notoriously loud, depending on their size and purpose. When you're leaning on the ground to fill a tire while an air pump is rumbling next to you, it can be distracting and irritating if it's exceptionally loud. Be sure to select a product that won't bother your ears too much.

Duty Cycle: This is the amount of time the inflator needs to cool down before you can use it again. Inflators with short duty cycles are preferable because they don't require as much time to cool off. Tire inflators that have a 50-percent duty cycle don't require a cooling down period.

Best Portable Tire Inflator Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Portable Tire Inflator Overall: EPAuto 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator