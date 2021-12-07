No need to spend hundreds on a new windshield. If you’re in the market for a top-quality windshield repair kit, The Drive has you covered with top picks and a handy buying guide that will teach you what to look for to ensure you’re getting a good quality kit that will get the job done.

Why is it that any time you get a small chip or crack in your windshield, it seems to be directly in your line of vision, taunting and annoying you every time you get in the car? Not only can these distractions in your line of vision be a source of frustration, but they can also spread to become a more serious problem. If not caught and addressed early on, unsightly chips in your windshield can lead to the need to replace your entire windscreen. This is where an affordable and effective windshield repair kit can save the day. These handy kits have everything you need to fix those chips and cracks right from your own driveway.

This is a straightforward kit that’ll walk you through windshield repair step by step, with little prep needed and no prior experience.

Consisting of a glass resin, this windshield repair kit is excellent at preventing the spread of cracks. It reduces the look of chips and returns the seamless appearance of the windshield.

This kit is good for multiple repairs, and cracks vanish when examined at a 45-degree angle. It works best on one-inch-wide round damage or smaller and cracks tinier than 12 inches.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

There is no shortage of viable options on the market when it comes to windshield repair kits. Those listed here were selected based on the fact that they are made by reputable and long-standing manufacturers who have an excellent track record of producing reliable and high-quality products. Kits that get high marks for being easy to use and not overly complicated were selected, as many users have little to no experience with windshield repair. Affordability was also a factor in selecting the top windshield repair kits. For more info on selection criteria and methodology, check out The Drive’s Gear About page here.

The resin cures only when exposed to UV light (e.g. sunlight), so it is easy to work with and clean up. It’s able to inject resin deeply into most cracks, displacing air bubbles and restoring the look of the glass. One downside is that the kit will not work effectively to patch large holes. Also, it doesn't have a pushpin to remove some of the center crushed glass, and the instructions are somewhat technical and may be difficult to decipher. In addition, the product has a strong odor and can adhere to your skin if you don't wear gloves.

The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit repairs all types of laminated windshields, minimizes the appearance of chips and cracks, and stops cracks from spreading. It’s good for multiple repairs, and the crack vanishes when examined at a 45-degree angle. The kit works best on round damage one inch in diameter and smaller, and cracks no longer than 12 inches. Itt includes a one-gram bottle of resin repair, a repair device, curing strips, razor blade, and instructions. This kit is easy to use, doesn't take much time to complete the repair, and includes enough resin to repair more than one chip.

That said, it’s a great idea to get this kit as a preventative measure instead of as a way to fix damage you already have. It is designed to limit the spread of cracks and therefore isn’t as well-suited towards larger-scale damage. For the best results, be sure to use this repair tool right after the damage occurs. Provided it’s used correctly, this valuable kit is a great way to protect the glass on your car.

Available at a friendly price point, the 3M Windshield Repair kit is a popular option for those wanting high-quality at a lower cost. The set comes with everything you need to apply it, going on smoothly and needing no heating. The resin is fairly viscous, with the added thickness contributing to a quick-drying speed. When it’s applied immediately after the damage, the 3M set is able to prevent more widespread cracks.

It’s able to be used in temperatures between 50 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and the included resin cures in plain old natural sunlight. The only potential drawback is that the resin can take a bit longer to dry and fully cure because it’s a professional-grade (and thick) solution. You’ll want to wait or employ the help of a UV light device to speed things up.

The Permatex Windshield Repair Kit is a great option if you’ve never repaired windshield damage before and want to make the process simple and struggle-free. This product gets the job done by providing you with an airtight final result that requires no mixing, very light prep, and little in the way of existing knowledge. Suitable for use on cracks and chips — but particularly great for bullseye and star cracks — this kit can solve damage measuring up to 1.25 inches in size. It’s a complete kit with everything you need, including easy-to-follow instructions that walk you through the process with photos.

For best results, plan on setting aside about an hour to repair your windshield on a warm, sunny day and review the instructions carefully. It’s possible that glass damage will still be visible after a repair, but this kit makes chips and cracks significantly less noticeable, giving you a better view of the road in addition to minimizing the chances of a crack spreading. This kit comes with all the tools you’ll need for a precise repair, so make sure to take the time to set it up correctly. If you rush the job or don’t align the kit’s components just right, you’ll end up starting from square one again.

This windshield repair kit from Blue Star is an approachable option for anyone who needs to fix a small crack or chip in their windshield. Each kit includes an injector, alignment seal, resin chamber, sheet of curing film, razor blade, one tube of resin, and instructions in English and Spanish. This is a single-use kit, so it comes with enough resin for one repair and the other components are disposable. It’s simple to use and can stop the damage from spreading.

Another benefit of this kit is that it comes in a hard plastic case with enough resin to complete 10 repairs, making it a great overall value. However, there are a couple of potential drawbacks to this windshield repair solution. It’s really the best bet for thin cracks rather than deep chips. And while the value per tube is good, the kit itself adds up to be pretty pricey.

The RockPro Commercial System Windshield Repair Kit is a great option if you’re concerned about the durability and longevity of your repair. This liquid-based repair kit is viscous enough to fully flow into cracks and chips of all kinds, yet it cures well and is thick enough to resist rough weather and environments. This pre-mixed formula can repair damage in as little as 10 minutes. Once it’s cured, the silicone turns into a tough and airtight seal that stays in place despite temperature fluctuations, weather changes, and all kinds of other outdoor exposure. It features two distinct formulas for use in hot or cold temps, offering quite an impressive range. And it’s also waterproof.

For best results, apply this resin using the included eyedropper when the ambient temperature is between 70 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Avoid exposure to direct sunlight, which can weaken the resin or cause discoloration. Once cured, it works well in any climate and carries a temperature rating of -58 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This product is exceptional when it comes to clarity, but it’s also got a price point to match. It’s one of the priciest options on our list.

If you want a solid repair that won’t remind you it’s there, we recommend this advanced Magnibond resin from Delta Kits. This powerful resin fills chips and cracks to strengthen your windshield and make blemishes almost completely disappear. Keep in mind that this includes the resin and eyedroppers needed for application, but not curing strips or a repaired bridge. These bottles are a great way to save money if you already have access to the rest of the tools you’ll need to repair a cracked windshield.

This resin is great for damage that’s less than one inch in diameter, but not ideal for larger cracks or chips. It cures in 20-30 minutes in direct sunlight or in as little as 5-10 minutes if you use a UV light. One thing to note is that you’ll want to thoroughly clean out the crack or chip prior to repair to make sure that the resin sets and cures clearly. This is an economical and straightforward kit that’s easy for first-timers to use.

The Mascarry Automotive Windshield Repair Resin and kit offers you a comprehensive and affordable repair option. It’s designed to work effectively on different styles of windshield cracks and chips, including crescent breaks, star breaks, M-shaped breaks, petal breaks, crushing damage, and bulls-eye chips, and the 3 ml bottle of resin is enough to do several small chips or cracks.

This kit is also made in the USA, so you can feel confident supporting a local business. The applicator syringe is perfect for putting the formula precisely where you want it without wasting valuable product. The kit also comes with everything you need to perform a proper and professional-looking repair, including a push pin that can be used for digging debris out of troublesome chips. One drawback is that this kit is a little on the pricey side, especially considering it’s really only designed as a single-use option.

J-B Weld is a well-known and trusted name in the chemical bonding business and the J-B Weld Windshield Saver Paste is a great example of why. This patented system is capable of repairing damage up to 1 1/4 inches in diameter, unlike most kits, which are only suited to chips and cracks up to one inch. The formula is somewhat thicker and more viscous than many others on the market, making it easier to limit spillover and accidental messes.

Our Verdict on Windshield Repair Kits

Our pick for the best windshield repair kit is the Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit. The biggest benefit is that it can be used for multiple repairs. It is also easy to use and makes chips and cracks significantly less visible. If you’re looking for a top quality budget-friendly option, check out the 3M Windshield Repair Kit. It comes with everything you need to complete a repair and is priced just right.

What to Consider When Buying Windshield Repair Kits

There are several factors to consider when purchasing a high-quality windshield repair kit that will deliver reliable results. That said, the type and size of the chip or crack is the main consideration. If the crack or chip is too big, then even the best windshield repair kit won’t deliver sufficient results. If you have damage that measures more than 1 1/4 inches in diameter, you might need professional assistance. The following are some other important factors to look for if you do have a repair that can be done by yourself.

Types of Cracks

Bullseye Cracks

A bullseye crack looks like a true bullseye and it’s a type of surface damage that happens when something small strikes your windshield. The resulting damage includes a center chip and more extensive cracks in a circular pattern around that primary deep chip.

Crack Chips

When a crack chip occurs in your windshield, you’ll wind up with a crack that’s smaller than a quarter’s diameter in size. There’s just one sole point of impact to these windshield cracks.

Edge Cracks

If you’re seeing a crack that’s placed close to the edge of your windshield, you’ve likely got an edge crack. This kind of windshield damage tends to happen right at the edges, and it’s often the result of excessive pressure placed on the sides of the windshield, right where the glass was actually installed.

Floater Cracks

Floater cracks kind of float right in the middle of your car’s windshield. They typically appear in the center, spreading out from there depending on their size and length. If significant enough, floater cracks can stretch across a good portion of your entire windshield.

Stress Cracks

Stress windshield cracks are caused by exactly what you’d expect based on their name: Stress that’s placed on your windshield. A stress crack can happen as the result of significant stress, like rapid changes in temperature (or even significant changes like high heat to freezing), excessive pressure on the glass, and multiple impact points.

Half-moon cracks

Similar in their shape and overall appearance to a bullseye crack, half-moon cracks tend to create a more spread-out wound in your windshield. This kind of damage tends to appear in a half-circle or moon shape.

Star Cracks (or Breaks)

A star break, or star crack, is a spot of damage that’s caused by an impact. When the impact occurs, it results in a star-shaped (or somewhat star-like) appearance. These cracks typically spread out rapidly, showing cracks in every direction and with “hands” like a traditional star shape.

Combination Cracks

If you’ve got multiple kinds of cracks happening on your windshield, you’re likely seeing combination cracks. These cracks can include all different types of windshield damage, from floater cracks and edge cracks to stress cracks and star cracks. Ultimately, combination cracks all combine together to form one huge problem spot.

Windshield Repair Kit Key Features

Sensitivity to Temperature

When you’re using a windshield repair kit, you’ve got to consider temperature and you’ve also got to consider how sensitive the materials in the kit are to the ambient outdoor temperature or your garage’s temperature. Try to fix your windshield cracks or chips in weather that’s too cold, and the resin could seize up without curing properly. Do so in high heat, and the resin might never set because it stays liquid too long.

In order to cure the resin patch, the best windshield chip repair kit will include instructions on the best temperature range to make the fix. Most kits recommend curing the repair in direct sunlight, while others say the exact opposite. It's essential to follow the product's directions in order for the resin to properly cure. However, regardless of what the kit’s instructions say, it’s always a good idea to choose a moderate temperature (and a dry area) to perform windshield repairs.

Resin Quality

The best windshield repair resin repairs chips and cracks, but it needs to be a high-quality substance. How can you tell if a kit’s included resin is worth your investment and your effort? When looking for the best windshield repair kit, find one that has a denser and thicker material that dries clearly. You want the resin to blend into the windshield without leaving a big blemish. Look for details like clear-drying resin, users’ reports of flawless, seamless, and totally non-visible final results to determine just how high-quality the resin is in any kit. Additionally, you’ll also want to look for updated remarks about how well a repair kit’s resin performs after a year or more after being applied.

Lower-grade resin kits may dry in a pale yellow shade. If you can’t clearly identify that a windshield repair kit’s resin will dry clear, then skip it. You want to make sure the final repair blends right into your windshield and offers a clear line of sight.

Volume

One windshield repair kit should be suitable for a one-time repair on a small crack on a single windshield. Remember, you want to try to repair cracks and chips as soon as they appear rather than waiting for the problem to worsen. Ideally, you should only need a small volume but if you notice that you have multiple small spots of damage, you may require more.

If you're repairing more than one windshield, you will need a kit that can be used more than once. Dealing with a significant number of chips and cracks? Have a combination crack in your windshield? Then you’re also going to need more than just one windshield repair kit. Extensive damage means you’ll need more material to fill and smooth out all of the damage. So, if a single repair looks like it will require multiple kits, you’re most likely in replacement territory.

Windshield Repair Kit Brands To Know

Rain-X

Rain-X has been around since 1972 and was sold to Quaker State in 1997. Since then, the company has diversified its product options to offer a comprehensive collection of items that are all designed to help drivers see better. Some of the company’s top sellers include Rain-X Silicone Endura Wiper Blades and the Rain-X Headlight Restoration Kit.

3M

3M was founded in northern Minnesota in 1902. The five founders had no idea that more than a century later, 3M would have corporate offices in 70 countries and sales in over 200. A leader in scientific, technical, and marketing innovation, 3M offers such game-changing products as 3M Platinum Plus Filler, 3M Copper Anti-Seize Brake Lube, and many more.

Permatex

Founded in 1909, Permatex is an Ohio-based company that specializes in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing premium chemical products specifically for the automotive, home, and hardware markets. Check out the company’s line of cleaners and degreasers and adhesives and sealants next time you have a need.

J-B Weld

J-B Weld got its start as a mom-and-pop operation back in 1969. Founded by Sam and Mary Bonham, the company got its start by offering “cold-weld” product that would replace the need for traditional torch welding. Today, the company offers innovative products like the J-B Weld SuperWeld Extreme Instant Adhesive and the J-B Weld KwikWood Epoxy Putty.

Windshield Repair Kit Pricing

Most typical windshield repair kits can be found ranging between $8 to $15. These kits offer repair compounds and accessories needed to complete at least a single windshield repair. Some kits in this price range will also offer enough formula for multiple repairs. For higher quality compounds that tend to offer more professional results, look in the price range above $20. Some top-quality products can even cost as much as $30 or more, depending on the amount of resin you buy.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and windshield repair kits. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Look for a kit that has all the accessories required for the job: resin, an injector, curing strips, adhesives, applicators, and a razor blade. Alcohol wipes, pushpins, and a pedestal are also great to have to complete the task.

Be patient when repairing your windshield. Take your time, thoroughly read the directions, and become familiar with all the tools before you start the project. If you rush, you may make a mistake.

The first step to a quality repair is cleaning the surface. Remember that any dust left behind will become trapped in the resin and remain visible after it hardens. The residue left on the surface can also affect the resin’s ability to properly bond with your glass.

When you finish using the windshield repair kit and the resin solidifies, use a razor blade to scrape excess resin away from the windshield. Then clean the glass with a cloth.

Not all windshield damage can be repaired. Before you spend your time and money on a do-it-yourself repair kit, thoroughly inspect the damage and determine if a replacement windshield is required.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Is it better to repair or replace a cracked windshield?

A: If the crack or chip is smaller than the size of a quarter, a windshield repair kit can do the job just fine. A good-quality DIY kit will prevent a rock chip or crack from expanding but will not remove the damage, and correcting a cracked window is not very costly. In fact, professionals use similar or identical techniques to repair small chips and cracks. However, if the crack, bullseye, or star is directly in front of your line of sight, you may want to replace the windshield. Also, if your vehicle is old, the windshield may not hold up as well under stress and probably should be replaced.

Q: How do I use a windshield repair kit?

A: Position the applicator over the crack, and insert the extension base over it. Put the resin tube over the extension and tighten it until resin replaces the air inside the applicator. Press the syringe to insert six to 10 drops of resin inside the applicator. Put the provided screw inside the resin chamber, and turn it clockwise until it tightens. The resin will press against the glass. After five to 10 minutes, unscrew and remove the applicator.

Q: How do you keep a windshield crack from spreading?

A: There are ways to delay the inevitable, but a cracked windshield is only going to get worse. Every bump and change in temperature has the potential to damage your windshield beyond repair. You can even cause a crack to spread just by touching the glass with your finger. Take our advice and fix the problem before it’s too late.

Q: Can I use a windshield repair kit on other things?

A: Sure! If the alternative is to throw something away, it might be worth your time to try repairing it with one of these kits. We’ve heard of people repairing everything from old-school glass headlights to the glass in a procure frame.