Best Windshield Sun Shades For Cars: Block Out The Sun Inside Your Vehicle

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you're looking for the best car sun shade, it requires more than just walking into an auto store and picking one off the shelf. Sun protectors for cars come in a variety of styles, sizes, and designs, and some are better than others. Check out our car sun shade reviews to find the best product for blocking the sun.

Best Car Sun Shade Overall: A1 Shades Car Sun Shade for Front Window

Best Value Car Sun Shade: EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade

Best Car Sun Shade Honorable Mention: Magnelex Windshield Sun Shade

Benefits of Car Sun Shades

Cool down your vehicle's interior. When your car sits in the sun for several hours on a sweltering summer day, it can get brutally hot inside. The best car sun shade will have a reflective material to keep your seats, steering wheel, and seat belts cooler. A windshield shade can lower the internal temperature of your car by up to 40 degrees.

When your car sits in the sun for several hours on a sweltering summer day, it can get brutally hot inside. The best car sun shade will have a reflective material to keep your seats, steering wheel, and seat belts cooler. A windshield shade can lower the internal temperature of your car by up to 40 degrees. Warm the interior in winter. The best car window shade can also help during cold winter days. Some products feature heat-absorbing materials that can actually increase the temperature inside your vehicle on sunny winter days.

Safeguard your children. A passenger side-window sun shade can protect your children's skin in the back seat and make a car trip much more comfortable for them. It also keeps the sun out of their eyes.

The best car window shade can also help during cold winter days. Some products feature heat-absorbing materials that can actually increase the temperature inside your vehicle on sunny winter days. A passenger side-window sun shade can protect your children's skin in the back seat and make a car trip much more comfortable for them. It also keeps the sun out of their eyes. Block UV rays. A side-window sun shade can protect you and your passengers from harmful rays of sunlight. The best sun shield for car and truck windows will protect you from damaging rays, which can lead to skin cancer.

A side-window sun shade can protect you and your passengers from harmful rays of sunlight. The best sun shield for car and truck windows will protect you from damaging rays, which can lead to skin cancer. Protect your electronics. If you keep a GPS device, DVD player, radar detector, or computer tablet inside your vehicle, the best car sunshades will defend them from sun damage.

If you keep a GPS device, DVD player, radar detector, or computer tablet inside your vehicle, the best car sunshades will defend them from sun damage. Prevent your interior from fading. Sun rays can cause a lot of damage if left unchecked. UV rays can fade the dashboard, console, and upholstery. UV rays can also crack the steering wheel.

Sun rays can cause a lot of damage if left unchecked. UV rays can fade the dashboard, console, and upholstery. UV rays can also crack the steering wheel. They're cheap. The best windshield sun shade provides numerous benefits at a fairly low price. There's no reason why you shouldn't spend a little bit of money to be more comfortable and to protect your skin and/or car's interior.

Types of Car Sun Shades

Custom-Fit, Collapsible Sun Shade

A custom-fit sun shade is made to fit your specific car model's windshield. It is designed with the same dimensions so it can cover the entire piece of glass. This type of sun shade is intended to provide full coverage from the sun and folds up easily for storage.

Universal-Fit, Collapsible Sun Shade

This type of sun shade is intended for use on a variety of vehicles. It likely will not be an exact fit with your windshield, and there will be gaps along the edges, which will allow some sun to peek through. These shades don’t take up much storage space and are cheaper than custom shades.

Accordion Sun Shade

Accordion-style sun shades unfold and fold in an accordion-like manner. They may stay in place better than some other styles of sun shades and are less likely to slip off the windshield. They are available for a variety of vehicles, such as sedans, trucks or SUVs, but tend to be bulky and take more room for storage.

Top Brands

Covercraft

Covercraft is based in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and has been in business since 1965. It is the leading branded manufacturer of automotive, marine, and recreational vehicle protection products. One of its popular car sun shades is the Covercraft UV10966BL Blue Metallic UVS 100 Shade.

Coveted Shade

The small company Coveted Shade was founded in 2014 and is a brand of Coveted Goods Inc. It exclusively produces car window sunshades. Its sunshades are designed in the United States and manufactured in China. One popular sunshade is the Car Windshield Sunshade (59" x 31.5") UV Protector.

Enovoe

The family-owned and operated Enovoe designs products intended for families with children. In addition to sun shades for side-passenger windows, Envoe also makes kick mats, car seat covers, and other travel accessories. One recommended product is the Enovoe Car Window Shade.

Car Sun Shade Pricing

Under $20: Many windshields and side passenger-window shades fall in this price range. Accordion, rollup, or foldable shades can be quite inexpensive yet still practical.

Many windshields and side passenger-window shades fall in this price range. Accordion, rollup, or foldable shades can be quite inexpensive yet still practical. Over $20: If you want a custom-fit foldable sunshade, you will have to spend a little bit more money. They provide a superior fit and may include more features, such as UV protection.

Key Features

Material

The best sun shield for car, truck, or SUV windows will feature a durable, heat-resistant material. Nylon and polyester tend to be the best options because they are lightweight and long-lasting. In addition, they are typically easy to install. Other materials may not hold up as well over time.

Size

A windshield sun blocker can be small or large, depending on what size vehicle you have. Some brands have a universal fit, while others offer a variety of sizes so you can find one that more precisely fits the window. These sizes are based on your windshield dimensions or the type of vehicle you drive, such as a sedan or SUV.

Ease of Use

Installing a car sun shade should be easy. You want one that provides maximum coverage but is simple to put on the windshield. It is equally important for the shade to be simple to store after you’re done using it. Some shades may be slightly more complicated to fold up for storage.

Other Considerations

Style: There are sun shades for side-passenger windows as well as the windshield. A sunscreen for car and other vehicle windshields is removable, while one for the side windows can be either fixed or pull-down. Fixed sun shades are good for children in car seats. Pull-down shades can be used by other types of passengers.

There are sun shades for side-passenger windows as well as the windshield. A sunscreen for car and other vehicle windshields is removable, while one for the side windows can be either fixed or pull-down. Fixed sun shades are good for children in car seats. Pull-down shades can be used by other types of passengers. UV Protection: This applies to side-window sun shades. The best car window shade will include a high level of ultraviolet protection, which is particularly important for babies and children whose skin is more delicate and sensitive. The best car sun shade will block as much as 97 percent of harmful UV rays.

This applies to side-window sun shades. The best car window shade will include a high level of ultraviolet protection, which is particularly important for babies and children whose skin is more delicate and sensitive. The best car sun shade will block as much as 97 percent of harmful UV rays. Visibility: This applies to side-window sun shades. Typically, this style of sun shade is made of mesh to allow the passenger to see through it. Some brands offer more visibility than others. It is particularly important to select one with good visibility if you are going to use it on the driver-side window.

This applies to side-window sun shades. Typically, this style of sun shade is made of mesh to allow the passenger to see through it. Some brands offer more visibility than others. It is particularly important to select one with good visibility if you are going to use it on the driver-side window. Type of Installation: If you purchase a side-window sunshade, one thing to consider is whether you can open the window when it is in place. Some exterior-fitting sun shades allow you to open a window when they are in place, providing sun protection as well as fresh air all in one.

If you purchase a side-window sunshade, one thing to consider is whether you can open the window when it is in place. Some exterior-fitting sun shades allow you to open a window when they are in place, providing sun protection as well as fresh air all in one. Color/Pattern: Some people choose a sun shade for function only, while others like to express their personality with its design and color. You can find one that matches the color of your car, or you can choose one that features a playful design that will make passersby smile.

Some people choose a sun shade for function only, while others like to express their personality with its design and color. You can find one that matches the color of your car, or you can choose one that features a playful design that will make passersby smile. Warranty: Many car and SUV sunshade manufacturers provide limited (and sometimes lifetime) warranties on their products. This information is usually provided on the brand's website. A warranty will give you peace of mind and demonstrates that the manufacturer has confidence in its product. If the sunshade doesn't meet expectations, simply return it for replacement or a refund.

Best Car Sun Shade Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Sun Shade Overall: A1 Shades Car Sun Shade for Front Window