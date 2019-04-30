Best Cabin Air Filters: Keep Musty Odors and Dust at Bay 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Cabin air filters are devices that clean the air that gets into a car’s cabin. They are placed in a vehicle’s ventilation system and trap particles of dust, moisture, soot, and even bugs. Cabin air filters are real lifesavers for people who hate to deal with the smell of dust, dirt, and exhaust fumes in their car. The downside is that they get clogged with time and you need to replace them. Our review will show you some of the best cabin filters on the market that are decent replacements for your clogged-up cabin filter.

Best Cabin Air Filter Overall: FRAM CF10134

Best Value Cabin Air Filter: EPAuto CP285

Best Cabin Air Filter Honorable Mention: ACDelco CF188

Benefits of Cabin Air Filters

Improve HVAC performance. If you have never replaced your factory cabin air filter, then chances are that it’s clogged-up and your HVAC system is not supplying enough air to your car. The HVAC system may also be noisy. Consider buying a new cabin air filter to unclog your HVAC system and improve the life of its vital components.

If you have never replaced your factory cabin air filter, then chances are that it’s clogged-up and your HVAC system is not supplying enough air to your car. The HVAC system may also be noisy. Consider buying a new cabin air filter to unclog your HVAC system and improve the life of its vital components. Get rid of bad odors. Do you get a musty smell coming out of your ventilation system every time you turn it on? You should consider getting a cabin air filter replacement that has activated carbon or charcoal that absorbs bad odors. It can improve the air quality in your car and help alleviate symptoms of motion sickness in some passengers.

Do you get a musty smell coming out of your ventilation system every time you turn it on? You should consider getting a cabin air filter replacement that has activated carbon or charcoal that absorbs bad odors. It can improve the air quality in your car and help alleviate symptoms of motion sickness in some passengers. Reduce allergic reactions. If you are constantly sneezing, coughing, or wheezing whenever you are in a long drive, then you need new carbon air filters to take care of those allergies. The carbon air filter will trap dust, pollen, and other allergens that may affect your health.

Types of Cabin Air Filters

Charcoal Filters

Charcoal cabin air filters filter out large and small particles and have coal as a special ingredient to get rid of terrible odors. The coal deposit can contain cigarette smoke that’s within a car and prevent exhaust fumes from reaching the driver.

Activated Carbon Cabin Filters

Activated carbon filters typically work the same way as charcoal filters but have activated carbon as the special ingredient. Activated carbon absorbs harmful gases like carbon monoxide and other airborne contaminants that pass through the ventilation system.

Particle Cabin Filters

Particle cabin filters trap tiny particles that are as small as 0.3 microns before they enter your car. They are the best filters for filtering out pollen, dust, smoke, mold spores, bugs, strands of human hair, and other tiny debris.

Electrostatic Filters

The layers of the filter are electrostatically charged so that they can attract and hold ultra-fine particles. Electrostatic filters are good at filtering out cigarette smoke, exhaust fumes, spores, mold, bacteria, fungus, mildew, and diesel carbon. They are also good at controlling bad odors.

Top Brands

FRAM

FRAM has been in the automotive market making top-notch products since 1932. It manufactures oil filters, PVC valves, fuel filters, and some of the best car interior air filters on the market. Its headquarters are in Lake Forest, Ill. Some of its top products are the FRAM CF10134 and FRAM CF10285.

EPAuto

EPAuto is a well-known manufacturer of top-quality panel air filters, cabin air filters, automotive tools, and automotive accessories. Its cabin air filters promote cleaner airflow, and you will find the EPAuto CP285 and EPAuto CP134 to be worth every penny.

ACDelco

ACDelco is a subsidiary brand of General Motors and is headquartered in Michigan. ACDelco has been in the automotive industry since 1916. It manufactures car batteries, oil filters, wiper blades, alternators, starters, air conditioning units, and air filters. One of its best-selling cabin air filters is the ACDelco CF188.

K&N

K&N is a renowned brand that manufactures oil filters, cold air intake systems, and washable cabin air filters that can last you up to 10 years. Its headquartered in Riverside, Calif. and has other operating facilities in Netherlands, England, and China. One of its best-selling products is the K&N VF2005 Washable & Reusable Cabin Air Filter.

Cabin Air Filter Pricing

Under $10: Most cabin air filters at this price range are good quality; the fact that they are cheap doesn’t mean they are not durable. You will find some decent filters with activated carbon, charcoal, or electrostatic elements, and most are good for at least 12,000 miles.

Most cabin air filters at this price range are good quality; the fact that they are cheap doesn’t mean they are not durable. You will find some decent filters with activated carbon, charcoal, or electrostatic elements, and most are good for at least 12,000 miles. Above $10: This is the common price range for most cabin air filters, but the price barely shoots to more than $20 unless you are getting a pack of two or more. The filters are durable and made of high-quality materials. Just like the cheaper versions, the filters here come in all types including particle cabin filters with no special ingredients.

Key Features

Compatibility

Cabin air filters are tailor-made to be a perfect fit for specific vehicles. Some brands claim to make universal fits, but different vehicle models have HVAC systems of different sizes, and the universal filter is just not practical. Therefore, you need to ensure that a filter is compatible with your vehicle's model, make, and the year before you commit to buying one.

Protection Capabilities

Look into the level of protection that the cabin air filter offers and see if it suits your needs. If you simply want to get rid of your allergies, then a particle filter will do just fine. However, if you are tired of all the bad odors from your AC unit, then you need something stronger that can absorb all the bad odors and leave your vehicle smelling fresh.

Other Considerations

Longevity: The average life of a cabin air filter is about one year or 12,000 miles. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a quality product that pushes over that limit. Some filters have a lifespan of 30,000 miles and some are strong enough to be reusable once you give them a good wash.

The average life of a cabin air filter is about one year or 12,000 miles. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a quality product that pushes over that limit. Some filters have a lifespan of 30,000 miles and some are strong enough to be reusable once you give them a good wash. Driving Conditions: The filter you go for will largely depend on your driving conditions. If you regularly drive through polluted urban environments, you need a cabin air filter that can get rid of musty odors and exhaust fumes. If you are in a rural environment and your main problem is dust, you could get a less complicated cabin air filter that only filters out dust and other allergens.

Best Cabin Air Filter Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Cabin Air Filter Overall: FRAM CF10134