Best Oil Filters: Protect Your Engine from Wear and Tear 

Changing car oil regularly is one of the basic maintenance and servicing rules that every car owner knows. Oil filters, however, don't get the same attention and care. The best oil filters trap dirt, debris, and other contaminants in the oil and ensure only clean and high-quality oil circulates inside the engine. That said, what is the best oil filter? How do you find the best car oil filter out of the top-rated options on the market? And, exactly, who makes the best oil filter? Our oil filter review answers all of these questions and helps you decide on the oil filter that suits both your car and your budget. Best Oil Filter Overall: FRAM XG7317 Ultra Synthetic Spin-On Oil Filter with SureGrip

Best Oil Filter Value: Bosch 3330 Premium FILTECH Oil Filter

Best Oil Filter Honorable Mention: Mobil 1 M1-110 / M1-110A Extended Performance Oil Filter Benefits of Oil Filters Protect against oil oxidation. No matter how good or bad the road conditions you drive in are, car oil oxidizes over time. This oxidation adds even more contaminants to the oil and reduces its efficiency. An oil filter prevents these contaminants from making their way inside the engine and protects the engine against damage.

No matter how good or bad the road conditions you drive in are, car oil oxidizes over time. This oxidation adds even more contaminants to the oil and reduces its efficiency. An oil filter prevents these contaminants from making their way inside the engine and protects the engine against damage. Prevent engine overheating. Engine overheating is a common problem caused by low-quality oil. The buildup of dirt and impurities in the oil can wear down the engine and reduce heat conductivity. The oil filter keeps the engine parts lubricated with pure oil and prevents heat spikes.

Engine overheating is a common problem caused by low-quality oil. The buildup of dirt and impurities in the oil can wear down the engine and reduce heat conductivity. The oil filter keeps the engine parts lubricated with pure oil and prevents heat spikes. Extend engine life. The engine needs clean oil circulating inside it to operate at top performance. A good-quality oil filter keeps the dirt and other debris in the oil from reaching the internal parts of the engine. This extends both the engine’s power and lifespan. Types of Oil Filters Mechanical Mechanical oil filters use materials like pleated filter paper and cotton to block contaminants in the oil from passing through. Mechanical types are common, although they’re also inefficient. With time and more impurities in the filtering material, they reduce the oil flow. Mechanical filters need to be changed frequently. Depending on the brand, you might have to change either just the filter media or the whole oil filter altogether. Cartridge and Spin-On Cartridge oil filters have a basic design that hasn’t changed a lot over the years. They have a housing case with a filtering media that you need to replace from time to time. Recent improvements to the design added a spin-on to increase the filtering capabilities. The filtering media is made from a synthetic material that does a better job filtering oil than paper, cotton, or cardboard found in mechanical oil filters. Magnetic Since most of the impurities and debris in oil are tiny metal parts, a magnet can pull them out of the oil as it passes into the engine. This simple idea is the basis for this type of filter. They use either a magnet or an electromagnet to purify the oil on the go. This makes cleaning the oil filter as easy as removing contaminants off the magnet. Sedimentation Sedimentation oil filters, or gravity bed oil filters, pull the debris down to the bottom of the filter. Because the debris is heavier than the oil, the filter relies on gravity to do all the work. To some degree, sedimentation works in cleaning the oil. However, It’s not the most reliable or effective way to remove contaminants from the oil. With the oil’s pressure and speed, many contaminants escape the pull of gravity and enter the engine. Centrifugal When you rotate a device, you create something called the centrifugal force. Oil filters that use the centrifugal force have a design that lets the oil rotate inside the filter’s housing at high speed. The oil itself makes it out while the contaminants get stuck to the walls of the housing. This method is efficient in purifying car oil, however, you still need to clean the housing regularly to keep contaminants build-up at bay. Top Brands Motorcraft Motorcraft was launched in 1972 to provide spare parts for Ford Motor Company. It manufactures car parts for Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury cars. The oil filter made by the company fits into many car makes and models. Other products include the Motorcraft FL-2016 Oil Filter and Motorcraft FL-500S Oil Filter. Bosch Bosch goes back to 1887 when Robert Bosch invented a magneto ignition device for an engine. Ten years later, he installed the device in a three-wheeled vehicle and the rest is history. Today, the Bosch Group has facilities the world over and employs around 390,000 people. Top products include the Bosch 3410 Premium FILTECH Oil Filter and Bosch 3300 Premium FILTECH Oil Filter. Mobil 1 ExxonMobil is the company behind Mobil 1. Around 135 years ago, the company started as a local kerosene seller in the U.S. market. Today, it’s one of the largest petroleum and petrochemical corporations in the world. Top oil filters in its lineup include the Mobil 1 M1-102A Extended Performance Oil Filter and Mobil 1 M1-113 Extended Performance Oil Filter. Oil Filter Pricing Less than $10: Oil filters that sell at this price range are not of the best quality. You should expect to change the filter more often than other options that cost more. The poor quality can end up costing you more in engine servicing and repair in the long run.

$10 - $15: On average, good-quality filters sell in this range. These filters use good filtration materials, so you don't need to change them so often.

On average, good-quality filters sell in this range. These filters use good filtration materials, so you don’t need to change them so often. Over $15: An oil filter in this price range will likely have all the whistles and bells. Depending on their functionality, the valves are made from steel or silicone to withstand high pressures and temperatures.

pixabay Oil filters come in various shapes and sizes. Make sure you find the right fit for your vehicle.

Key Features Filtration Media Type Inside every oil filter, there’s a material that actually does the filtering of the oil. That material, called media, is made of cellulose, synthetic, or a blend of those two. Synthetic media is usually made from polyester, glass, or nylon and has a better filtration capacity thanks to the high quality of the tightly woven fibers. It can capture the smallest impurities in the fluid without affecting the flow rates of the oil. Cellulose is cheaper than synthetic media but has an inferior quality. Blend media offers a better choice both in cost and performance. Capacity The oil filter capacity determines its ability to hold the contaminants it picks from the oil without the need to replace it. Two factors affect the filter’s capacity: the media type and the build of the filter. For a car owner, capacity means longer mileage. When a filter reaches its capacity, it will allow unfiltered oil into the engine using the bypass valve. Other Considerations Ease of Use: Oil filters come in different shapes and sizes. Not every filter will fit in your car. When you pick the one that’s designed for your car model, it should be easy to install without hassle. You don’t have to go to a mechanic to change the oil filter unless you don’t want to do the work yourself.

Housing Design: The lack of standards in the auto industry means every car brand and car model has its own specifications. The oil filter weight and housing design determine whether it can be installed in your specific car or not. Make sure the filter's specifications match your car's requirements outlined in the owner's manual. Best Oil Filter Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Oil Filter Overall: FRAM XG7317 Ultra Synthetic Spin-On Oil Filter with SureGrip

Amazon

The Fram XG7317 has both high standards and innovative technology to back it up. With the dual-layered media, It captures 99 percent of metal particles, carbon, and dirt in the oil before it passes through the engine. The pressure relief valve prevents unfiltered oil from entering the engine and keeps a steady oil supply. The filter’s components are made from high-grade materials. The case is made from painted steel for precise fitting and to resist erosion. The anti-drain back valve is silicone to withstand the high temperature and wear/tear. The case is coated with a SureGrip anti-slip texture for easy installation and removal. The filter doesn’t always fit into vehicles as it should. The cellulose media is mainly mediocre cardboard. It keeps the filter on the cheap side but also impacts its efficiency. The packaging is another issue with this filter. Finally, some units come out of the box dented or with cracks in them. Best Oil Filter Value: Bosch 3330 Premium FILTECH Oil Filter

Amazon

For the best value for your money, Bosch 3330 Premium FILTECH is an easy pick. The low price and excellent filtration efficiency make it a favorite by car owners. The media uses FiLTECH technology to expand its filtering surface to trap more contaminants. It’s also 30 percent thicker than the media in other filters for higher capacity and better protection. Inside the Bosch filter, things look as neat and efficient as the German engineering behind it. The gasket has high lubricity for a tight seal. The steel case is leakproof and easy to fit. The filter uses blended media for better filtration. This gives it a 14-gram capacity that puts it on the top tier of high-capacity filters in the market. Despite these great features, the filter has a few flaws. The recently redesigned base plate doesn’t fit snugly like in older models and leads to oil leaking. The center tube design could be improved for better oil flow, meaning you’ll need to change the media more often. Best Oil Filter Honorable Mention: Mobil 1 M1-110 / M1-110A Extended Performance Oil Filter

Amazon