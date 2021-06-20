How Car Lovers Can Win Amazon's Prime Day
Automotive products often get overlooked on Prime Day, here's how to find great deals on the parts, accessories, and gear you need.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day gets a ton of hype, likely thanks to is 48-hour window where Prime members get access to a slew of incredible discounts on all kinds of products. Often though, the best deals are on tech, gadgets, home goods, clothing, and Amazon-branded products. Much to the dismay of car lovers everywhere.
Prime Day is often more bark than bite for those auto enthusiasts, as Amazon doesn’t usually lower prices on quality auto parts, tools, tires, and other items we frequently find in the garage. There's also the issue of most of the hard parts and accessories found on Amazon aren’t the best quality, or they're just as affordable at trusted automotive retailers. Maybe that's not the case this year.
With the right help, and a keen eye, there are plenty of Prime Day deals to be found for car geeks. Thankfully, you have your friends at The Drive to hold your hand as we (virtually) walk you through Amazon's vast shelves.
You'll also need Amazon Prime, but don't worry if you don't have it already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Let's dive into a few of our favorite deals.
Great Gets on Garage Gear & Tools
What car geek doesn’t need more tools? Prime Day '21 is your chance to get new tools and automotive gear at fantastically low prices.
Looking for discounts and deals on items that’ll help you in the garage? Products like jack stands, lifts, mechanic’s gloves, toolboxes, and more will likely see Prime Day discounts, along with jumper cables, battery chargers, and oil changing supplies.
Mechanics’ tools should also see low prices. Hand tools like wrench sets, hammers, wire strippers, and more will likely go on sale. And power tools should be big on Prime Day, too: keep an eye out for great prices from top brands like DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, and Craftsman.
Expect Deals on Detailing
Amazon is already advertising Prime Day deals and low pricing on a wide selection of car detailing products, and you can expect to see car soap and shampoo, air freshener, detailing spray, swirl and scratch remover, detailing accessories, and more from top brands like Chemical Guys at low prices when Prime Day begins.
Additionally, keep an eye out for deals and discounts on car detailing bundles. Complete kits like Meguiar’s Ultimate Car Care Kit are likely to see promotional pricing, and that means you could save significantly.
Geek Out on Car Gadgets and Accessories
Car and tech geeks will definitely have the opportunity to score gadgets and tech on Prime Day, too. You can equip your car with all kinds of tech, organizational gear, and even travel-ready accessories without breaking the bank.
Expect car gadgets like dash cams, phone mounts, and smartphone chargers and cables to see Prime Day discounts, i.e. Garmin, a big name in auto gadgets and tech, will likely be offering lower prices on dash cams and GPS gear given its previous history doing so. Anker, a heavy hitter in device charging, batteries, and auto tech, will likely see discounts on products, too.
Be sure to think outside the auto cabin and keep an eye out for discounts on items like emergency, first aid, and safety kits, LED light bars and beams, trunk storage, roof racks, hitches, and carriers for bikes, kayaks, skis, and more.
Anticipate Steep Discounts on Racing and Sim Games & Gaming Consoles
Tech gadgets are one of the biggest — if not the biggest — benefits of Prime Day. And if you’re a car geek who likes getting behind the virtual wheel with racing and simulation video games, you’ll likely find deals you can’t pass up.
Both racing and simulation games will likely see discounts on Prime Day. And whether you play on your computer or a gaming console, look for discounts on the latest releases. You can also be sure to find bargains on auto racing and driving simulation games.
Gaming accessories, particularly steering wheels and pedal sets, are also expected to go on sale. Logitech and Thrustmaster, huge names in racing wheels and gaming controllers, will surely see mark-down prices. Remember: Combo wheel and pedal sets will offer the best bang for your buck.
Don't Be Tempted by Lightning Deals
Savvy car enthusiasts will want to think before taking advantage of any Prime Day Lightning Deals. While these limited-time deals typically sell out fast, you want to make sure the price is really a deal before buying.
We recommend a price-checking add-on for browsers such as CamelCamelCamel, Honey, or WikiBuy. If a Lightning Deal product is available at a better price outside of Amazon, these deal-checking tools will help you resist that tempting "Buy It Now" button.
However, there are still gems to be discovered. You'll find great Lightning Deals and other Prime Day discounts by broadening your search beyond the obvious and looking at different categories, such as scrolling through Sports & Outdoors or Home Improvement for amazing bargains on tools and gear that aren't in the Automotive & Motorcycle categories.
Happy Shopping!
This year, you can master Prime Day with a little preparation. Set up notifications on the Amazon app. Skip the most-hyped deals and instead, seek out scores on auto accessories, tools, and gadgets. Awesome discounts and low prices can be found, but car geeks will want to look beyond what’s being advertised on Amazon’s home page to score the best deals on automotive products.
