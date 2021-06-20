Amazon’s annual Prime Day gets a ton of hype, likely thanks to is 48-hour window where Prime members get access to a slew of incredible discounts on all kinds of products. Often though, the best deals are on tech, gadgets, home goods, clothing, and Amazon-branded products. Much to the dismay of car lovers everywhere. Prime Day is often more bark than bite for those auto enthusiasts, as Amazon doesn’t usually lower prices on quality auto parts, tools, tires, and other items we frequently find in the garage. There's also the issue of most of the hard parts and accessories found on Amazon aren’t the best quality, or they're just as affordable at trusted automotive retailers. Maybe that's not the case this year.

With the right help, and a keen eye, there are plenty of Prime Day deals to be found for car geeks. Thankfully, you have your friends at The Drive to hold your hand as we (virtually) walk you through Amazon's vast shelves.



You'll also need Amazon Prime, but don't worry if you don't have it already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Let's dive into a few of our favorite deals. Great Gets on Garage Gear & Tools What car geek doesn’t need more tools? Prime Day '21 is your chance to get new tools and automotive gear at fantastically low prices. Looking for discounts and deals on items that’ll help you in the garage? Products like jack stands, lifts, mechanic’s gloves, toolboxes, and more will likely see Prime Day discounts, along with jumper cables, battery chargers, and oil changing supplies. Mechanics’ tools should also see low prices. Hand tools like wrench sets, hammers, wire strippers, and more will likely go on sale. And power tools should be big on Prime Day, too: keep an eye out for great prices from top brands like DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, and Craftsman. Expect Deals on Detailing Amazon is already advertising Prime Day deals and low pricing on a wide selection of car detailing products, and you can expect to see car soap and shampoo, air freshener, detailing spray, swirl and scratch remover, detailing accessories, and more from top brands like Chemical Guys at low prices when Prime Day begins. Additionally, keep an eye out for deals and discounts on car detailing bundles. Complete kits like Meguiar’s Ultimate Car Care Kit are likely to see promotional pricing, and that means you could save significantly.

Detailing your car will never be easier with a few new products. Right?