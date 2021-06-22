Prime Day, Shmime Day; Walmart's Deals for Days Is Gold for Car Enthusiasts
Amazon's big sales event has some competition—and that's great news for gearheads.
- Deals
- Buyer’s Guides
Prime Day gets all the hype, but gearheads and speed freaks would be downright foolish to sleep on Walmart's "Deals for Days" sales event. And you're not foolish. Are you?
Amazon has low prices, for sure. So does Walmart. Amazon delivers. Walmart does, too. So what's the difference? Car enthusiasts know: Walmart has a far more expansive—and reliable—inventory of quality car parts, truck accessories, tools, and (especially) tires to choose from.
Better still, Walmart's sale runs through June 23. That's one day longer than Prime Day. So make sure you check out all the amazing Prime Day deals! But don't sleep on Walmart's Deals for Days if you're in the market for quality auto parts and accessories.
Deals for Days has thousands of fantastic bargains on auto parts, gadgets, and tech. It's got amazing steals on truck accessories and necessities. And everyone knows Walmart is a great place to buy tires—just have them delivered to your local store and, if it has an associate Auto Center, they'll mount them for you on the spot.
So check out Walmart's Deals for Days below. This is a mere sampling of our picks; there are, literally, thousands more.
Better get busy.
Car and Truck Gear & Accessories
- Remote Control Colorful Car Interior Decoration Atmosphere Light Strips / $10.98
- TSV Universal Car Windshield Dashboard Suction Cup 360 Degree Mount Holder / $11.98
- Tek Motion 5FT AC Diagnostic Manifold Freon Gauge Set for R134A R12, R22, R502 Refrigerants, with Couplers and ACME Adapter / $29.99
- Oxgord 2-Piece Integrated Flat Cloth Bucket Seat Covers / $23.99
- Crunch PX-1000.4 4 Channel 1000 Watt Amp A/B Class Car Stereo Power Amplifier / $64.99
- Rust-Oleum Black Textured Truck Bed Coating Spray Paint & Primer in One / $16.14
- TSV 170° 3-Way Drive Recorder, 1080P Front, Inside, and Rear Dash Camera / $38.48
- Yitamotor Full Car Cover Universal Fit Waterproof / $36.99
- CLT Headlight Restoration Kit, Lens Cleaning Wipes / $9.99
- DNA Motoring Pair of Aluminum Side Assist Step for Pickups & Trucks (Black) / $40.88
- Ktaxon 5 Gal 20L Jerry Can Gasoline Fuel Can / $38.99
- 7-Inch Touch Screen Double Din Car Stereo Bluetooth / $75.49
- Zeny Heavy Duty Steel Cargo Storage Carrier Basket Hitch Mount for 2" Hitch Receiver, 500lb Cap., Black / $74.99
>>Related: The Absolute Best Deals for Auto Enthusiasts for Amazon Prime Day, Day Two
Tools and Garage Gear
- Shovel, Rake and Tool Holder with Hooks- Wall Mounted / $10.42 / Walmart
- HART 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer / $109.00 / Walmart
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator / $89.99
- XERATH Cordless Drill/Driver Kit / $49.99
- Muscle Rack Silver Vein 36"W x 18"D x 72" H 5-Shelf Steel Shelving / $52.09
- 3000PSI Pressure Washer Electric 1.8GPM 1600W High Power Washer / $129.99
- Costway 2 in 1 Rolling Cabinet Storage Chest Box Organizer w/ 6 Drawers / $229.99
- Reese Towpower 7043000 Versatile Class II 1.25-Inch Interlock Towing Starter Kit / $29.29
- 12V 125dB Chrome Musical Dixie Dukes Of Hazzard Electronic Air Horn / $33.98
- 70W Fully Automatic Battery Charger, 6V/12V Lead-Acid Auto Batterys Charger/Maintainer / $39.99
- Ktaxon 799 PCS Complete Tool Set Mechanics Wrenches Screwdriver Socket with Trolley Case / $119.97
>>SEE ALSO: All the Best Prime Day Deals Car Lovers Need to Know Right Now
Tires
- Vercelli Strada 2 All-Season Tire - 255/35R18 / $89.10
- Bridgestone Dueler H/T 684 II 265/70R17 113 S Tire / $110.99
- Pirelli P Zero Nero All Season Tire - 235/50R18 / $112.63
- Yokohama Avid Ascend GT Tire - 205/65R16 / $72.72
- Atturo Trail Blade A/T Tire - LT225/75R16 / $91.77
- Pirelli Scorpion ATR Light Truck Tire - 275/55R20 / $134.31
- Sumitomo Touring Tire - LS T/H/V 225/55R18 / $98.28
- Uniroyal Tiger Paw Touring A/S All-Season Tire - 215/65R17 / $100.69
- Starfire Solarus AS All-Season Tire -205/65R15 / $66.11
- Achilles Desert Hawk UHP High Performance Tire - 245/55R19 / $88.14
- Crosswind 4X4 HP Tire - 255/50R20 / $119.97
- Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus Tire - 265/65R18 / $120.52
- Thunderer Trac Grip M/T R408 Tire - LT285/70R17 / $165.47
-
RELATEDThe Amazon Echo Auto Is Just $15 for Prime Day—Worth It, or Just Hype?The Echo Auto lets you bring Alexa on the road with you. Is this really what we want?READ NOW
-
RELATEDHow Car Lovers Can Win Amazon's Prime DayAutomotive products often get overlooked on Prime Day. Here's how to find great deals on the parts, accessories, and gear you need.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHere's How to Tell If Your Prime Day "Deal" Is Really A DealBefore you "Buy It Now," find out if that Prime Day bargain is truly worth a click-and-buy.READ NOW