Prime Day, Shmime Day; Walmart's Deals for Days Is Gold for Car Enthusiasts

Amazon has low prices, for sure. So does Walmart. Amazon delivers. Walmart does, too. So what's the difference? Car enthusiasts know: Walmart has a far more expansive—and reliable—inventory of quality car parts, truck accessories, tools, and (especially) tires to choose from.

Prime Day gets all the hype, but gearheads and speed freaks would be downright foolish to sleep on Walmart's "Deals for Days" sales event. And you're not foolish. Are you?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Better still, Walmart's sale runs through June 23. That's one day longer than Prime Day. So make sure you check out all the amazing Prime Day deals! But don't sleep on Walmart's Deals for Days if you're in the market for quality auto parts and accessories.

Deals for Days has thousands of fantastic bargains on auto parts, gadgets, and tech. It's got amazing steals on truck accessories and necessities. And everyone knows Walmart is a great place to buy tires—just have them delivered to your local store and, if it has an associate Auto Center, they'll mount them for you on the spot.

So check out Walmart's Deals for Days below. This is a mere sampling of our picks; there are, literally, thousands more.

Better get busy.

Car and Truck Gear & Accessories

Tools and Garage Gear

Tires