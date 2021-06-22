The Absolute Best Deals for Auto Enthusiasts for Amazon Prime Day, Day Two

Post-pandemic, it's safe to say most of us are already Prime members (we all watched a lot of streaming TV during lockdown and bought a lot of gear.) So for auto enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day, Day Two is really just a matter of know what to look for, and how to find it.

As Amazon keeps growing, so does Prime Day. Today is Tuesday, June 22—Amazon Prime Day, Day Two. What great deals can auto enthusiasts look forward to today?

Pro Tip: Download the Amazon app, and set notifications on your phone for the categories you're interested in. You'll know immediately when deals go live, and be among the first to strike. (Plus, you won't be tethered to Amazon all day. Big perk for those who know just what they're looking for, or have, y'know, jobs and families.)

Also, don't limit yourself to the "Automotive" section. Retailers tend to use a buckshot approach on Prime Day and put their products in a number of categories, to cast as wide a net as possible. Watch the "Outdoor," "Tools," and "Home Improvement" sections as well.

Keep an eye out for limited-time "Lightning Deals" too, where you can score amazing bargains on limited-quantity merchandise like tools, gadgets, and garage gear.

We're here to help. Our favorite deals for Amazon Prime Day, Day Two are below. Deals run through midnight tonight, Pacific time. Happy hunting.

