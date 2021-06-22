The Absolute Best Deals for Auto Enthusiasts for Amazon Prime Day, Day Two
If you didn't find the deals you were looking for on June 21, check out what Prime Day, Day Two has in store.
As Amazon keeps growing, so does Prime Day. Today is Tuesday, June 22—Amazon Prime Day, Day Two. What great deals can auto enthusiasts look forward to today?
Post-pandemic, it's safe to say most of us are already Prime members (we all watched a lot of streaming TV during lockdown and bought a lot of gear.) So for auto enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day, Day Two is really just a matter of know what to look for, and how to find it.
Pro Tip: Download the Amazon app, and set notifications on your phone for the categories you're interested in. You'll know immediately when deals go live, and be among the first to strike. (Plus, you won't be tethered to Amazon all day. Big perk for those who know just what they're looking for, or have, y'know, jobs and families.)
Also, don't limit yourself to the "Automotive" section. Retailers tend to use a buckshot approach on Prime Day and put their products in a number of categories, to cast as wide a net as possible. Watch the "Outdoor," "Tools," and "Home Improvement" sections as well.
Keep an eye out for limited-time "Lightning Deals" too, where you can score amazing bargains on limited-quantity merchandise like tools, gadgets, and garage gear.
We're here to help. Our favorite deals for Amazon Prime Day, Day Two are below. Deals run through midnight tonight, Pacific time. Happy hunting.
Tools and Garage Gear
- Save 25% on GEARWRENCH Auto Tools
- Save up to 20% on Makita Tools
- Save Big $$$ on Black+Decker Tools
- Save on Greenworks Lawn Tools / Amazon
- Dremel 4000-4/34 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit - 4 Attachments & 34 Accessories / 34% Off / $65.80 / Amazon
- Dremel 2050-15 Stylo+ Versatile Craft Rotary Tool / 33% Off / $33.50 / Amazon
- Meterk Digital Caliper 0-6 inch/150mm Caliper Measuring Tool / $18.39 / Amazon
- Dremel 4000-6/50 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with Flex Shaft- 6 Attachments & 50 Accessories- Grinder, Mini Sander, Polisher, Engraver- Perfect for Routing, Cutting, Wood Carving / 30% Off / $104.00 / Amazon
- Dremel 4000-6/50-FF High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with Flex Shaft- 6 Attachments & 50 Accessories- Grinder, Sander, Polisher, Engraver- Perfect For Routing, Cutting, Wood Carving, Polishing / 31% Off / $104.00 / Amazon
- Dremel US40-04 Ultra-Saw Tool Kit / 31% Off / $83.30 / Amazon
- Dremel US700 Ultra-Saw 6-Piece Cutting Wheel Kit / 38% Off / $25.91 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys 10FX Random Orbital Polisher / $104.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Torq BUF505X TORQ15DA 15mm Long-Throw Random Orbital Polisher Kit (8 Items) / 33% Off / $170.65; was $260 / Amazon
- myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - Smartphone Controlled / $16.98; was $30 / Amazon
- Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan, 52", White / 24% Off / $559.30; was $800 / Amazon
- Save on Sylvania LED Light Bulbs and More / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Chainsaw, 12-Inch (CMCCS620M1) / 32% Off / $134; was $197 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-Inch (CMCHTS820D1) / 34% Off / $111; was $169 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4-Tool (BD4KITCDCRL) / $99; was $199 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit, 68 Piece (LDX120PK) / 20% Off / $59; was $75 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) / 30% Off / $39; was $60 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER Sander, Detail, 1.2-Amp (BDEMS200C) / 32% Off / $30; was 43 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Angle Grinder Kit, 4.5-Inch Paddle Switch Small Angle Grinder and 1-1/2-Inch Die Grinder, 2-Tool (DCK203P1) / 29% Off / $249; was $348 / Amazon
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece (DWMT73802) / 30% Off / $80; was $112 / Amazon
- DEWALT DWA123AMQ4 111PC Bits & Blades Master Set/ 26% Off / $52; was $70 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light, Hand Held (DCL044) / $29; was $59 / Amazon
- DEWALT Impact Socket Set, SAE, 1/2-Inch, 10-Piece (DW22812) / $26.50; was $85 / Amazon
- DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set, Pilot Point, 21-Piece (DW1361) / $19.98; was $50 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Workbench with Drawer Liner Roll/Tray Set, 41-Inch, 6 Drawer, Red (CMST82777RB) / 38% Off / $339; was $549 / Amazon
- Craftsman Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, Pancake, Oil-Free with 13 Piece Accessory Kit (CMEC6150K) / 40% Off / $99; was $164 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Home Tool Kit / Mechanics Tools Kit, 102-Piece (CMMT99448) / 35% Off / $72; was $110 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Heat Gun, Electric (CMEE531) / 30% Off / $34.99; was $50 / Amazon
Car and Truck Gear & Accessories
- Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone / $14.99, was $50/ Amazon
- Up to 35% off NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Chargers
- Save 20% on Select Cooper and Wayfarer Tires
- Save up to 20% on Gator Recoil Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Covers
- Save 20% on select Pro-lift, Omega, Hein-Werner, & BLACKHAWK Automotive Products
- Save 20% on select Schumacher Automotive Products
- Chemical Guys HOL800 The Best Detailing Kit, 8 Items Including (5) 16 oz. Products / 21% Off / $62.99 / Amazon
- Sun Joe SPX3001 2030 PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5 AMP Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel, Green / $124.99; was $230 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC610 Detailing Bag and Trunk Organizer / 30% Off / $27.99; was $50 / Amazon
- Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro for Kids and Adults / $1649.99 After Discount at Checkout / Amazon
- Amazon Basics Battery Charger 12 Volt 800mA / $13.64 / Amazon
- NOCO GENIUS10, 10-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger, 6V and 12V Battery Charger / $64.96 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HEX 3KIT 6 6.5" Buffing Pad Kit,4 Items, 16 fl. oz, 4 Pack / 30% Off / $17.49; was $25 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys MIC_1995 Woolly Mammoth Microfiber Dryer Towel (25 in. x 36 in.),Gray / 34% Off / $16.56; was $25 / Amazon
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920x1080P Car Dash Camera 1.5 inch 160 Degree DashCam with Sony Night Vision Sensor, 24 Hours Parking Mode, Motion Sensor, Collision Detection, Support 256GB Max / $51.99 / Amazon
- Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+1080P+1080P Three Way Triple Car Camera, IR Night Vision, 24 Hours Parking Mode, Capacitor, Support 256GB Max / 40% Off / $174.99 / Amazon
- GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter - 1200A Peak 18000mAh (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) / 30% Off / $48.99; was $70 / Amazon
- GOOLOO Jump Starter Battery Pack - 1500A Peak Water-Resistant Portable Lithium Car Booster for Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine / 30% Off / $48.99; was $70 / Amazon
- Vantrue S1 4k Dash Cam, Dual 1080P Front and Rear Car Camera with Built in GPS Speed, 24/7 Parking Mode, Sony Night Vision, Single Front 60fps, Capacitor, Motion Sensor, Support 256GB Max for Trucks / 37% Off / $125.99 / Amazon
- Vantrue T3 1520P 24/7 Dash Cam with Radar Motion Detection Parking Mode, Super Capacitor Car Dashboard Camera with Night Vision, OBD Hardwired Cable, 160° Wide Angle, Support up to 256GB / 30% Off / $118.99 / Amazon
- TORQ TORQX Random Orbital Polisher / $69.94; was $130 / Amazon
- Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam, 2.5K 1440P Dash Cam, Front and Inside Accident Car Dash Camera with Infrared Night Vision, 24hr Motion Detection Parking Mode, G-Sensor, Support 256GB max / $118.99 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC400 Ball Buster Wheel and Rim Polisher System (Drill Attachment) / $16.09; was $30 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACCS38 Show Car Wheel and Rim Detailing Brush / 30% Off / $13.99; was $20 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys GAP11516 Headlight Restore and Protect, 16 fl. oz, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $12.59; was $18 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC 600 1 Pack Interior Detailing Brush / 30% Off / $10.49; was $20 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys MIC35003 Edgeless Microfiber Towel, Blue (16 in. x 16 in.) (Pack of 3) / $9.52; was $17 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys MIC506 03 Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold 16" x 16", Pack of 3 / 30% Off / $9.09; was $13 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys Acc 201 Brush C Carpet Brush with Hook and Loop Attachment / 33% Off / $9.09; was $24 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys CLY 403 Heavy Clay Bar, Black (100 g) / 33% Off / $8.73; was $18 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys DIRTTRAP01 Cyclone Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert Car Wash Filter Removes Dirt and Debris While You Wash (Black) / 30% Off / $6.99; was $10 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC G08 Wheel & Tire Brush, Short Handle / 30% Off / $6.99; was $8 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys MIC497 Blue Microfiber Wash Mitt, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $6.99; was $10 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Complete Leather Care Kit (4 Ounce) (2 Items) / 36% Off / $6.99; was $11 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL145 Torq Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and 3 Premium Soaps, 16 fl. oz, 4 Items / 30% Off / $62.99; was $90 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and (5) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $62.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL127 Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit, 16 fl. oz., 6 Items / 30% Off / $38.49; was $55 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP347 TORQ Foam Blaster 6 & Tough Mudder Truck Wash, 16 fl. oz / 30% Off / $37.79; was $54 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC 326 – Torq Foam Blaster 6 Foam Wash Gun / 39% Off / $30.05; was $50 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL133 Best Detailing Bucket Kit (5 Items), 16. Fluid_Ounces / 30% Off / $29.39; was $42 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC1001R Creeper Professional Bucket Dolly, Red / 30% Off / $27.99; was $44 / Amazon
- Torq EQP402 Snubby Easy Trigger Foam Cannon Attachment for Gas & Electric Pressure Washers / 30% Off / $27.99; was $44 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer & Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo & Superior Surface Cleaning Soap (1 Gal), 2 Items / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP339 TORQ Professional Foam Cannon & Tough Mudder Truck Wash, 128oz / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP317 Torq Professional Foam Cannon and Glossworkz Auto Wash (1 Gal), 128 fl. oz, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL143 Snow Foam Cleanser, 1 Gallon, Torq Foam Cannon Snow Foamer & Honeydew, 128 fl. oz, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL148 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and (6) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL169 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon, Bucket and (6) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL129 Best Two Bucket Wash and Dry Kit, 16 fl. oz, 11 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL203 Black Car Care Kit, 9 Items / 30% Off / $66.49; was $95 / Amazon
- Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+1080P+1080P Three Way Triple Car Camera, IR Night Vision, Capacitor, Support 256GB Max / 40% Off / $174.99; was $290 / Amazon
- Vantrue S1 4k Dash Cam, Dual 1080P Front and Rear Car Camera with Built in GPS Speed, 24/7 Parking Mode, Sony Night Vision, Single Front 60fps, Capacitor, Motion Sensor, Support 256GB Max / 37% Off / $125.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Vantrue T3 1520P 24/7 Dash Cam with Radar Motion Detection Parking Mode, Super Capacitor Car Dashboard Camera with Night Vision, OBD Hardwired Cable, 160° Wide Angle, Support up to 256GB / 30% Off / $118.99; was $170 / Amazon
- Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam, 2.5K 1440P Dash Cam, Front and Inside Accident Car Dash Camera with Infrared Night Vision, Motion Detection, G-Sensor, Support 256GB max / $118.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920x1080P Car Dash Camera 1.5 inch 160 Degree DashCam with Sony Night Vision Sensor, Motion Sensor, Collision Detection, Support 256GB Max / $51.99; $100 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter (All Gas, up to 10.0L Diesel Engine) 12V Auto Battery Jumper Booster with USB Quick Charge and Type C Port, Portable Power Pack for Trucks, SUVs / 35% Off / $98.98; $170 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 2000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for Up to 9L Gas or 7L Diesel Engine / 36% Off / $69.98; was $110 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 1200A Peak 18000mAh SuperSafe Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Portable Power Pack / 39% Off / $48.99; was $80 / Amazon
Special Prime Day Deals
- $10 Prime Day Credit w/ any $10+ Small Business Order
- Up to 50% off Amazon Devices
- Earn $10 Credit w/ Amazon Assistant
Credit Card Offers
- $20 Credit when you add your Discover Card to Amazon
- 50% off w/ Chase Ultimate Rewards Points (Up to $15)
- Earn Bonus Points w/ the Amazon Prime Credit Card
- $150 Amazon Gift Card w/ Prime Credit Card Approval
Cameras, Drones, & Action Photography
- DEERC DE22 GPS Drone with 4K Camera 2-axis Gimbal, EIS Anti-Shake, 5G FPV Live Video Brushless Motor, Auto Return Home, Selfie, Follow Me, Waypoints, Circle Fly 52Min Flight with Carrycase / $251.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS720E 4K EIS Drone with UHD Camera for Adults, Easy GPS Quadcopter for Beginner with 46mins Flight Time, Brushless Motor, 5GHz FPV Transmission, Auto Return Home, Follow Me& Anti-shake Cam / 30% Off / $237.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS175 Drone with Camera for Adults 2K UHD, GPS Auto Return, 5GHz FPV RC Quadcopter Follow Me, Waypoints, Circle Fly, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, 2 Batteries for 40 Min and Carrying Case / 30% Off / $104.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone 2K GPS FPV RC Drone HS100 with HD Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home, Large Quadcopter with Adjustable Wide-Angle Camera, Follow Me, Altitude Hold, 18 Minutes Flight, Long Control Range / 30% Off / $97.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS165 GPS FPV Drones with 2K HD Camera for Adults, Foldable Drone for Beginners with Auto Return Home, Follow Me, Circle Fly, Tap Fly, Includes 2 Batteries and Carrying Case / 30% Off / $90.99 / Amazon
Smart Home and Tech
- Save on BN-LINK Smart Plugs and More / Amazon
- Save 30% off Smart Home Devices / Amazon
- Up to 40% on GE Smart Light Bulbs and LED Bulbs / Amazon
Camping and Outdoors
- Save on Garmin Smartwatches and More / Amazon
- Save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio Outdoor Gear / Amazon
- Save on Jackery Generators and Accessories / Amazon
- Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker / $697.00 / Amazon
- Anker Powerhouse 200, 213Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator Clean & Silent 110V AC Outlet/USB-C Power Delivery/USB/12V / $169.99 After Discount at Checkout / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Fitness Dial Dumbbell with Handle and Weight Plate for Home Gym Note: Single (71.5 lbs) / 33% Off / $199.50 / Amazon
- ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Fitness Dial Dumbbell with Handle and Weight Plate for Home Gym Note: Single (55 lbs) / 30% Off / $153.99 / Amazon
- ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell for Workout Strength Training Fitness Weight Gym (Single) (44) / 30% Off / $118.30 / Amazon
- Ativafit Adjustable Weight Bench for Full Body Workout Multi-Purpose Utility Weight Bench Foldable Flat Bench Press for Home Gym / 23% Off / $76.99 / Amazon
- YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary - Cycle Bike with Ipad Mount ＆Comfortable Seat Cushion (Gray) / 29% Off / $234.49 / Amazon
Toys
- Save on Building Sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles / Amazon
- Save on Hasbro Toys and Games / Amazon
Gaming/Simulation
- Save on Gaming Accessories and Components / Amazon
- Save on Gaming Desktops, Laptops and Monitors / Amazon
- Save on Razer Gaming Systems and Accessories / Amazon
- Save on PC Components from Corsair, ASUS and more / Amazon
- Save on Data Storage from WD, Sandisk, Seagate and more / Amazon
- Save on Video Game Chairs and Bean Bags from GT Ventures, Best Office and more / Amazon
- THRUSTMASTER TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel (XBOX Series X/S, XOne & Windows) / $129.99 / Amazon
- Thrustmaster T150 RS Racing Wheel (PS4, PC) works with PS5 games / $129.99 / Amazon
- EVGA Supernova 650 GT, 80 Plus Gold 650W, Fully Modular / $59.99 / Amazon
- SAMSUNG LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor, Black / $899.99 / Amazon
TVs, Streaming, and Entertainment
- Save on Amazon Basics Electronics & Accessories / Amazon
- Save on Laptop, Desktops, Monitors and Tablets / Amazon
- Save on Sandisk, PNY and Lexar Memory Products / Amazon
- Save on Anker Nebula Projectors and Soundcore Speakers / Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 7700 AIO Desktop, 27-inch FHD Infinity Touch All in One - Intel Core i7-1165G7, 12GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Iris XE Graphics, Windows 10 Home - Silver (Latest Model) / 29% Off / $934.99 / Amazon
- Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 / 31% Off / $219.99 / Amazon
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile Processor | 4GB DDR4 | 128GB NVMe SSD | WiFi 6 | Backlit KB | Amazon Alexa | Windows 10 Home (S Mode) / 20% Off / $319.99 / Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop, Tower, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, HDMI, 8 USB Ports, Windows 10, 90NT0000US, Silver / 22% Off / $249.99 / Amazon
- HP M27ha FHD Monitor - Full HD Monitor (1920 x 1080p) - IPS Panel and Built-in Audio - VESA Compatible 27-inch Monitor Designed for Comfortable Viewing with Height and Pivot Adjustment - (22H94AA#ABA) / 25% Off / $131.74 / Amazon
- HP 24mh FHD Monitor - Computer Monitor with 23.8-Inch IPS Display (1080p) - Built-In Speakers and VESA Mounting - Height/Tilt Adjustment for Ergonomic Viewing - HDMI and DisplayPort - (1D0J9AA#ABA) / 40% Off / $93.49 / Amazon
- 4K Projector, Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector, Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ Apps, Dolby Digital Plus, 360° of True 3D Audio, HDR10, HLG / 30% Off / $1189.99 / Amazon
- 1080p Video Projector, Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD 1080p Home Entertainment Projector, 900 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 9.0, Digital Zoom, HLG, HDR10 / 30% Off / $559.99 / Amazon
- Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, by Anker, 200 ANSI Lumen 720p HD Portable Projector with Wi-Fi, DLP, Android TV 9.0, 8W Speaker, 100” Image, 5,000+ Apps, Movie Projector, Home Entertainment / 31% Off / $399.99 / Amazon
- Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model / 25% Off / $2248 / Amazon
- Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model / 26% Off / $1698 / Amazon
- Sony X900H 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model / 31% Off / $1799.99 / Amazon
- Sony A8H 65-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model / 20% Off / $1598 / Amazon
- Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model / 37% Off / $1198 / Amazon
- Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 / 33% Off / $199.99 / Amazon
- All-New Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 / 23% Off / $359.99 / Amazon
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 / 28% Off / $309.99 / Amazon
- Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 / 25% Off / $359.99 / Amazon
- Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 / 35% Off / $129.99 / Amazon
- SAMSUNG 82-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-6950 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (UN82TU6950FXZA, 2020 Model) / 20% Off / $1199.99 / Amazon
- SAMSUNG HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound (2020) / $199.99 / Amazon
- LG HU70LA 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Alexa Built-In, LG ThinQ AI, and LG webOS Lite Smart TV (Netflix, Amazon Prime and VUDU) / 22% Off / $1399.99 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls - with Noise Cancellation and Customizable Touch Controls, Black / $79.95 / Amazon
Stay tuned! More Prime Day deals to come ...