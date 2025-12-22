2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Drive Review: Better, but Not the Pathfinder You’ve Been Waiting For

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Nissan is on a quest (no pun intended, I promise) to turn around its fortunes, and a big part of that journey is freshening up a lineup that’s new on the outside, but still pretty dated inside. The 2026 Pathfinder, arriving four years after the current-gen model debuted, is its latest brick in that facade. It’s a mid-cycle refresh, and a light one at that.

What that means is that anyone who found the Pathfinder compelling before will probably still, and anyone underwhelmed by its bill of goods likely won’t come away with their mind changed. There’s plenty of new and improved tech here, but the driving experience, road manners, and even the exterior design, save for some new LEDs on the grille, are unchanged.

The Basics

The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder starts at $38,995 for the base S trim in two-wheel-drive form and tops out at $52,895 for the Platinum with four-wheel drive. Among those is the adventurous Rock Creek edition seen here, which starts at $46,495. All trims are at least a little more expensive than in 2025—the base S has risen by $1,100, for example, while the Platinum is about $2,750 more than it used to be.

Adam Ismail

In exchange, 2026 Pathfinder buyers get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display standard; it’s matched with an equally sized instrument cluster on SL grade and above. The SUV’s 360-degree camera has been updated with two new modes that let you see what’s directly beneath the vehicle’s hood and to your left and right. There’s also a new, vastly improved wireless phone charger, which I’ve actually talked up before.

The Highs and Lows

Otherwise, this is the Pathfinder as you’ve known it. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that produces 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, routed through a nine-speed transmission. It’s a potent powertrain, and those numbers actually increase slightly on the Rock Creek when premium fuel is used, to 295 hp and 270 lb-ft. But unfortunately, because peak torque arrives at 4,800 rpm, you’ve got to climb up the rev range to grab it, and the gearbox isn’t exactly primed for quick power delivery.

That contributes to a slightly more sluggish feeling on roads than you might expect, and it’s not helped by the Pathfinder’s somewhat lethargic dynamics and wayward steering. Nissan has floated taking the Pathfinder back to its body-on-frame roots in the future, and some might be concerned that the SUV will compromise its drivability as a result. Having spent time with this Rock Creek example, though, I don’t think the Pathfinder has much to lose in that respect.

This outdoorsy package doesn’t add ground clearance, though its standard all-terrain tires and “off-road-tuned” suspension still don’t do it any favors on the street, between a ride that felt both choppy and wallowy at once.

But this is a midsize SUV, of course, and its merits don’t start and end with how it drives. The Pathfinder’s interior isn’t especially impressive, but it gets the job done. There is a bevy of buttons, knobs, and tactile switches despite the larger center screen, which I imagine a specific subset of buyers will very much appreciate. I certainly appreciated its physical gauges; they’re not particularly special as gauges go, but they lend a purposeful simplicity to the cabin.

The Rock Creek trim adds plenty of orange stitching and accents, and the dashboard has been updated with a chrome strip that has “Pathfinder” embossed across it. Nissan recently incorporated the Frontier’s name into that truck’s interior, except with badged lettering instead of this approach, and I’ve got to say the Pathfinder’s treatment strikes me as far less chintzy.

With the new 12.3-inch touchscreen comes an updated infotainment system that’s certainly more modern in features and design than the old one. The camera features that Nissan has added—the transparent hood view and 180-degree view—seem genuinely useful. Especially the latter, which you’d imagine will come in handy when pulling into a tight lane with rails or curbs on either side, like in a car wash or toll booth.

I also don’t need to speak at length about the Pathfinder’s new wireless charger again, but it’s a welcome inclusion, and honestly, might be my favorite thing about this vehicle. It not only charges faster but also includes a magnet to center your device on the pad, which is something, frankly, every car with the feature could use.

Competition and Verdict

So I didn’t love my time behind the wheel of the Pathfinder, and I found its interior to have some decent additions despite an otherwise unremarkable design. Still, Nissan’s contender has at least one calling card for discerning customers. The 6,000 pounds of max towing capacity for this Rock Creek trim is strong for its segment, outperforming rivals like the 5,500-pound Kia Telluride. It’s also relatively cheap compared to other midsize SUVs, even considering the 2026 price hike.

But the Pathfinder also feels its price. That is to say, it doesn’t come across like a good value in the face of its competition; you’re paying less, but you’re getting less. And when you take towing out of the equation, it doesn’t necessarily lead in any respect, either. The 2026 Pathfinder won’t be a bad choice for a three-row, midsize SUV; the existing version already wasn’t. But it’s far from a standout, and barring a screaming deal, I don’t know what would compel someone to choose it over all the other options.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder Specs Base Price (as tested) $38,995 ($46,495) Powertrain 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 | 9-speed automatic | two- or four-wheel drive Horsepower 284 @ 6,400 rpm (295 for Rock Creek on premium fuel) Torque 259 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm (270 lb-ft for Rock Creek on premium fuel) Seating Capacity 7 or 8 Cargo Volume 16.6 cubic feet behind third row | 45 cubic feet behind second row | 80.5 cubic feet behind first row Curb Weight 4,500 pounds (estimated) Towing Capacity 3,500 pounds | 6,000 pounds (SV & SL with Premium package, Rock Creek, Platinum grades) Off-Road Angles 15.6º approach | 20.9º departure | 15.6º breakover Ground Clearance 7.1 inches EPA Fuel Economy 20 mpg city | 23 highway | 21 combined Score 7/10

Quick Take The Nissan Pathfinder enters 2026 with some new tech, but the same overall proposition. You could probably do worse, but you could also certainly do better in a midsize SUV.

Nissan paid for travel and lodging and provided a vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.