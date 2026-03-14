You Can Buy Daddy Dave’s Absurd Audi RS5 Drag Car for $425,000

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You won’t find another Audi RS5 like this. It’s a pure drag racer built for “Street Outlaws” star “Daddy Dave” Comstock, and it can be yours for the substantial sum of $425,000. That includes a chance to meet the man himself, and learn the ins and outs of this unique drag car.

The RS5 made its public debut at the 2022 SEMA show, and has been raced by Daddy Dave in the No Prep Kings series for the past few years. The series sprang from “Street Outlaws” and held events at drag strips without surface preparation in order to replicate the conditions of street racing. Speed Promotions & Racing, the company behind the series, abruptly canceled it midway through the 2025 season.

Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma

Built by Tynan Race Cars of Bates City, Missouri, the car itself is actually a 2009 Audi A5 with an RS 5 front clip and a heavily modified chassis underneath. If the color looks a bit off, that’s because it’s Mazda Soul Red, a nice shade, but not something from the standard Audi palette.

There’s nothing standard about the engine, either. Audi’s own 4.2-liter V8 was replaced with a purpose-built 8.8-liter supercharged V8 fed by a nitrous system. A spare supercharger is included with the sale, along with a new rear housing to convert the RS5 to a big-tire setup. You won’t find Quattro all-wheel drive either; power is fed to the rear wheels only through a General Motors TH400 three-speed automatic transmission with a titanium bell housing and a carbon fiber driveshaft.

Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma Exotic Motorsports of Oklahoma

You could have a 2027 Audi RS5 in both sedan and Avant wagon forms for the price of this drag car, but it’s hard to imagine replicating this build for less. And you can’t put a price on this Audi’s uniqueness, and its connection to a legend of the drag racing scene.