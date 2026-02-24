55-Mile Chevy Squarebody Still Wrapped in Factory Plastic Sells for $100K

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Calling all cowboy cosplayers: It’s time to write another sad song about the one that got away. We aren’t talking about a woman or a smallmouth bass, but instead, this 1988 Chevrolet one-ton that just sold for $100,000. The odometer shows 55 miles, an almost unbelievably low number that’s backed up by the factory plastic that still covers the interior. The fact that it was never even dealer-prepped makes it a truly rare bird.

Sold at a GAA Classic Cars event and spotted first by the folks at Truck Rodeo, this truck features a unique spec. It has air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, four-wheel drive, and a three-speed automatic rather than a manual transmission. Still, it wasn’t built as a sparse work truck. There’s a 454-cubic-inch V8 under the hood, and rather than a carburetor feeding it, you’ll find a factory throttle body setup; GM made that switch in ’87.

It’s painted in Doeskin Tan with a Saddle shade interior, so it’s just right. Even the seatbelts are done up in brown. The original, still-in-place window sticker reveals a few more options, like a comfort tilt steering wheel, an AM/FM stereo with a cassette deck, and intermittent windshield wipers.

Dual fuel tanks ensure that you can drive past a gas station or two with that big-block, though you can bet it’s a screamer with that 4.56 rear end. Surprisingly, there’s no gooseneck hitch in the scratchless bed. But you know what it does have? Some awesome windshield paint advertising it as a “Super Dooley” closeout special. I’d keep that on there forever.

The listing says it was sold new at Greenwood Chevrolet in Fort Meade, Florida. The truck still bears the dealer’s name on its front plate as well as its tailgate. I don’t love it when dealers do that to trucks now, effectively turning them into rolling billboards, but I have a soft spot for retro signage—and after all, there are no “Chev-Olds” stores around anymore.

Whether or not someone got a deal at $100,000 is tough to say. I mean, you can spend that kind of money on a new Duramax if you want to. I personally wouldn’t drop that kind of cash on any pickup, but I also don’t have that much money, period. It’s probably not my place to judge, then.

