Hyundai Stops Sales and Recalls 68,500 2026 Palisade Models Because the Power Seats Can Crush You

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On Friday, Hyundai issued a stop-sale order for the 2026 Palisade in top Limited and Calligraphy trims following an incident that killed a two-year-old child in Ohio on March 7. A recall for 68,500 Palisades is being finalized, according to Hyundai.

The issue stems from the power-operated second- and third-row seats not detecting contact with a human or object, which could result in the power-folding seats crushing an occupant or item.

Hyundai is urging consumers to use caution when using the second- and third-row power seat functions to ensure no person or object, which Hyundai specifically calls out children, is in the seat or folding area before engaging the function.

Hyundai is aware of the incident that involved a two-year-old child being killed due to this issue on March 7 in Ohio. Full details about the incident have not been released and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Joel Feder

The contact detection issue is said to be present both during power folding operations as well as during use of the second-row one-touch tilt-and-slide function, which will tilt the second-row seat forward while power sliding the seat forward in one motion to enable access to the third row.

The automaker said it’s developing an interim software update to improve contact detection and enhance safety. The interim software will be deployed as an over-the-air update by the end of March. Hyundai noted this will not be a permanent recall repair, rather it’s to enhance the system’s response detect contact with occupants and objects.

A formal recall is being finalized and the automaker is currently contacting owners to advise them of the situation. The formal recall will be submitted to the NHTSA.

A recall repair is under development, according to Hyundai, and will be performed at dealers at no cost to owners once available. A timeline for when the remedy will be completed has not been given at this time.

Hyundai said it will offer customers a rental vehicle through its dealers until a full fix is available.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to contact Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center directly here.

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