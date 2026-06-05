John Deere Tractor With V16 Detroit Diesel Tugboat Engine Is a Sled-Pulling Machine

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Race cars are cool, but oftentimes, they have rules to follow. The same is true for pulling trucks and tractors. But that doesn’t stop some folks from building the ultimate version of whatever they own. Some people engineer Corvette track cars that would stomp a factory racer, but Dave Will put his wits to work on a John Deere 5020 with a 16-cylinder Detroit Diesel engine out of a daggum tugboat.

It’s called “Johnzilla,” and rightfully so. The big ol’ two-stroke, which measures 1,136 cubic inches on its own, is fitted up front. Will had to lengthen the frame by three feet to fit it, as it’s effectively two V8s positioned in parallel. It makes an estimated 600 horsepower and who knows how much torque.

Clearly, that’s a lot of power, but other pulling tractors make way more with way less displacement. Maximum specific output just isn’t the goal of Will’s project here. He told Farm Show Magazine that he previously built a Detroit 12V71-powered John Deere, and this time around, he wanted to make it more extreme.

The result is nothing if not that. Massive dually wheels, twin chrome air intakes, and twin chrome stacks really pull the look together. I’m not sure what to think about the Detroit being painted John Deere Green, but then again, it might look funny in the traditional Alpine Green. Eh, it fits.

“I’ve taken it to area pulling events, and it causes quite a stir when I fire it up and take it down the track. Everybody cheers for me,” Will told Farm Show Magazine.

Listen for yourself with this YouTube video, posted by the TractorZoom channel:

16V71-powered John Deere…because why not?

OK. Admittedly, it’s hard to hear the crowd over the buzzin’ V16. But it’s safe to take Will’s word for it.

“Johnzilla” was a hit at the Busch Light Pulling Nationals in Evansville, Indiana, recently. And just a few months before that, it brought plenty of fanfare in its track debut:

A John Deere with a 16V71 Detroit Diesel Tugboat Engine

There’s no drama when Will lights up the throttle. Other sled-pullers spin the tires off the line, climbing to huge rpm with smoke and even flames shooting through the exhaust stack. This tractor is something different, however, as it pulls just as far as anyone else without the same type of theater.

That’s not to say it’s boring, of course. It’s just a powerhouse that gets the job done. What a fantastic piece of machinery.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com