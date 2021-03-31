Swapping a John Deere Diesel Tractor Engine Into a 1969 GMC Truck Is Ridiculously Tough

Anyone who can swap a John Deere tractor engine into a classic GMC truck, and do it well, certainly stands out. The shop crew from Kern Machinery's Bakersfield location—mainly service manager Mark Campanella—was able to pull off the unlikely switcharoo while making it look like a factory job.

Like every other car nut who spends too much time online, I get bored with engine swaps . Not because they're too easy like I'm some sort of master mechanic— I assure you, I'm not —but because they flood my Facebook feed and all seem virtually the same. Once in a blue moon, though, something breaks the monotony and my jadedness fades; it's nice to be astonished like the old days.

Let's start by saying this isn't a leaky, 40-year-old engine. It's an electronically injected John Deere crate unit that makes somewhere around 170 horsepower stock. That output is produced by four cylinders that get force-fed with boost by a variable geometry turbo and, in this application, it's sent through a six-speed Allison automatic that was specially assembled for this truck. More details on that later.

Campanella built this truck for Clayton Camp, president of Kern Machinery whose parents got into John Deere sales and service in 1969. That's why they picked this GMC three-quarter-ton from the same year to pay homage. It originally had a 350 small-block V8 and a four-speed, though it's since shed its old running gear for a much more modern powertrain. It may be a tractor engine but it has common-rail injection, an exhaust gas recirculation system, and electronic controls throughout. Actually, the 4045HF485 is the most powerful four-cylinder that Deere makes.

Even with it having half the cylinders of the GMC's original lump, it's still plenty big. Its displacement measures 4.5 liters and from end to end, it's nearly seven inches longer than a 350. On top of that, it weighs 1,082 pounds dry and that's before you factor in the custom bracketry and mounts.

A ton of fabrication was required to make this even feasible, and there's the slightest bit of clearance between moving parts that makes it obvious. They fitted the largest air-to-air intercooler they could up front, all while packaging the radiator ever-closely to the engine it helps keep cool.

Circling back to the transmission, Campanella describes it as an Allison 1000 shell with "2000 internals." In layman's terms, it's a six-speed automatic stuffed into a case that typically houses a five-speed unit. There's a push-button gearshift in the cab, right next to the cruise control switch and digital info screen that displays all types of engine and transmission data.