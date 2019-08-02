105-Year-Old Indian Board Track Racer Worth Big Money Unearthed in South American Barn Find

If you’re a fan of motorized two-wheelers, then Indian should be no stranger to you. Better yet, you’ll be quite intrigued by one of Mecum Auctions’ latest listings: a barn-find 1914 Indian Board Track Racer formerly owned by renowned South American racer, Lucchese. It’s one of the company’s first-ever racing bikes and is also one of the first factory-built “superbikes” in motorcycle history.

The pre-war bike was wildly innovative in its time, helping pioneer the V-twin engine layout as well as the use of four overhead valves per cylinder. Additionally, it was among the first to use a clutch-gear-chain drive, which almost every modern motorcycle now features.