2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Engine Upgrades, Towing Aids, Two New Trims

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD is the latest iteration of GM's fancier counterpart to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD. The new model sees the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V8 upgraded to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. That's a healthy bump over the 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque of the current model. GMC also claims it's got 25% more torque down low where it really counts for heavy-duty applications. Alternatively, there's also the 6.6-liter gas V8 with 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are available with a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission.

As per usual, the 2024 Sierra HD will include 2500 HD and 3500 HD models, with regular cab, extended cab, and crew cab bodies available. Those looking for a dually truck will be well-served by the 3500 HD. The lineup includes Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trims. New additions include the luxury-focused Denali Ultimate and the AT4X off-road trim, which will be delivered later for the 2024 model year. If it's anything like the regular Sierra AT4X, it should be a solid, capable off-roader.

The AT4 trim is the most off-road-focused model until the AT4X drops next year. GMC

The new model gets refreshed bumpers, fascias, and grilles across the lineup. GMC has also invested in lighting upgrades, including animations for the approach, starting the car, and the turn signals. SLE, AT4, and Denali trims will also get new wheel designs, too.

Trailer assistance tech is key to the new model, which features GMC's ProGrade trailering system. This includes a "transparent trailer view" feature for use with fifth-wheel and gooseneck setups, allowing the driver to "see through" the trailer. It's achieved with the truck's own cameras, plus an extra accessory camera that can be placed on the back of the trailer. The system features up to 14 cameras in total. It includes a hitch view to help with trailer attachment and special rear-side view mode for safer lane changes.

It's a truck built for big towing jobs. GMC

The adaptive cruise control system is also tuned to work with trailers, adjusting itself to suit the additional drag and braking distances involved. Other new features include warnings if the trailer exceeds the vehicle's weight rating and blind zone alerts that take into account the trailer as well.

Towing figures are solid, with the 2500 HD Crew Cab able to haul 21,900 pounds, the best in its class according to GMC. The 2500 HD is rated for 22,500 pounds, while the 3500 HD will tow a mighty 36,000 pounds.

The new Denali Ultimate trim is the most luxurious model in the Sierra HD lineup. GMC

The 2024 model sees the debut of the new luxury-focused Denali Ultimate trim. It's the most premium version available, and this is shown off with a unique grille and badges, and a special 20-inch wheel design exclusive to this trim. It includes GMC's six-way MultiPro tailgate, with power-assist steps included as standard. It includes the Kicker external audio system as standard, so you've got everything you need for tailgate parties ready to go.

The real fruit of the Denali Ultimate trim is found inside, however. It gets full-grain leather on the seats and door trims, along with real Paldao wood paneling on the interior trim. There are also brand-new 16-way power-adjustable massaging seats, along with a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Other standard appointments include the 15-inch color heads-up display, rear camera mirror, and power sunroof.

GMC has also revealed that there's a Sierra HD AT4X trim coming down the line. The model will be optimized for hardcore off-road use and will be available later in 2023.

As for the rest of the model range, though, GMC expects the refreshed model to be available in dealerships in the first quarter of 2023. If you need a big luxe truck, it's probably worth chatting to your dealer now if you want to get in on the ground floor.