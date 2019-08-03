Triumph's Rocket 3 TFC Motorcycle Sports a 2.5-Liter Three-Cylinder Engine

All please bow your heads as the 2,458cc Triumph Rocket TFC 3 enters the building. This isn't a normal motorcycle, but rather a deity and its divinity bestowed upon the world a motorcycle with the largest displacement engine ever applied to a production motorcycle. In the name of the father, the son, and the holy horsepower, that's one spicy Brit.

Though the claim to fame Triumph makes is legit, the largest production motorcycle engine in the world isn't what you'd call an all-out bruiser as the three-cylinder engine boasts 179 horsepower. Not enough to take on track-focused motorcycles like the BMW S1000RR—205 horsepower, Ducati V4 S—214 horsepower, and Kawasaki H2R—310 horsepower, but still a lot for a bike that weighs just a few hoagies shy of two of your average riders. But where the Rocket 3 TFC slightly lacks in horsepower, it certainly makes up for it in torque. With 165 pound-feet of torque singeing the 240/50 R16 rear tire, Triumph's engine has more foot-pounds than any other production motorcycle; and as we all know, more torque equals more low-end grunt and more tightening of your legs against the Triumph's saddle. Combined with the strong horsepower numbers and you get a recipe to deliver a truly silly, and likely smooth thanks to its cylinder configuration, onslaught of power.

Further separating itself from the norm of Triumph's other production motorcycles, the Rocket 3 TFC sees carbon-fiber bodywork, a hydroformed three-exit exhaust with "Arrow" design, lightweight cast-aluminum wheels, Brembo brakes, and Showa suspension components at both front and rear. As for the motorcycle's name, the Rocket 3 designation has been used before. In 2004, Triumph released this motorcycle's progenitor, the O.G. Rocket 3, with what was then the largest displacement engine ever fitted to a production motorcycle. As you can see from the motorcycle below, Triumph had every intention of returning the nameplate to that illustrious status. There has been an addition, however, as Triumph has added "TFC" to the moniker which stands for Triumph Factory Custom.

TFC is Triumph's in-house Skunk Works and helps produce high-end, limited-edition motorcycles that are basically amped-up versions of the brand's standard production bikes. The first was the Thruxton TFC, which was a lighter and more powerful version of the Thruxton R. Following that, Triumph showed off the Concept Rocket 3 TFC that had a new triple-cylinder engine, which is what the Rocket 3 TFC is based on. All of Triumph's TFC bikes are held to very small production numbers. Availability for the Rocket 3 TFC was limited to just 750 units worldwide, and only 225 of those made it to North America. If you were hoping to get your hands on one, you’re out of luck. All 750 sold in a flash through an early deposit system at $29,000 a pop. For the rest of us, Triumph just announced two “normal” Rocket 3 models with the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT and will go on sale later this year.

