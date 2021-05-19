GMC Hummer EV Will Have Android-Powered Infotainment System With Google Assistant

Saying automotive infotainment systems are just tablets rammed into a car's dash is a popular oversimplification. In the new Hummer EV's case, though, it just got a little more true. Not only does the display for the 9,000-pound super truck look like a tablet, it's running an Android OS, for cryin' out loud.

Yes, the infotainment system of the new Hummer EV is going a step further than just enabling Android Auto. It's using Android—known as the Android Automotive OS in this instance—as its operating system, which means a bunch of standard Google features without having to pair your phone. Voice commands, Google Maps, Spotify, and a slew of other apps available on the Play Store will all be usable.