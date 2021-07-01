Watch the GMC Hummer EV Launch in ‘WTF’ Mode

These days, it's not enough to simply make a reliable, straightforward vehicle to suit the needs of a given market segment. Everyone's out there doing that already, except maybe the reliable part, so you need to differentiate your company's offerings if you're going to stand out. In the burgeoning EV market, that's often done with special tricks and secret modes, and GMC is looking to get in on the action with the new Hummer EV. It sports a launch control system it's calling Watts to Freedom mode, aka WTF, which you can see in action on YouTube. The system works similarly to launch control systems on other EVs. Select the special mode, and the vehicle first pre-conditions the battery by getting its temperature set just so to deliver maximum power, while the suspension is lowered and the vehicle hunkers down. The driver then presses the brake down, then floors the accelerator pedal. On releasing the brake, the vehicle launches forward at maximum tilt.

YouTube/GMC

Like most high-performance EVs, the launch is at once incredibly rapid while remaining completely undramatic from the outside. That's down to the instant-on torque from the electric motors, combined with the likely prodigious grip available as the vehicle reportedly weighs over 9000 lbs. It's unclear precisely why, but the Hummer in the video has most of its plastic cladding removed, leaving it with a somewhat odd appearance. Plastic attached or no, GMC claims that in WTF mode, the pickup model should be capable of hitting 0-60 mph times of just 3 seconds, with the SUV version marginally slower at 3.5.

YouTube/GMC The benefit of fully-digital dash displays is we get graphics like these. Hopefully the futuristic animations come to the production model.