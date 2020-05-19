Atlanta Cops Bring the Hammer Down, Arrest 44 in Major Street Racing Bust

Police in Atlanta, Georgia are officially over street racing. They're tired of people doing donuts in the middle of intersections, tired of muscle cars tearing down street in Midtown, and tired of babysitting onlookers who gather on the sidelines to encourage the behavior. Over the weekend, they took action.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies came together to face off against auto enthusiasts who were gathered to race and takeover the streets. Police setup at multiple well-known locations around the city and on the interstates, waiting for the madness to begin. It wasn't long before officers had their hands full—by the end of the weekend, the operation resulted in 114 citations, 44 arrests, and 29 impounded vehicles.

Just under half of the arrests reported by Atlanta's WSB-TV were related to operating an automobile. These included charges of "laying drag," speeding, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence. Other drug, gun, and miscellaneous charges made up the remainder.

Atlanta has always been one of the nation's largest hotspots for car enthusiasts, meaning it was no secret that street racing and general automotive debauchery was going on at night. However, street racing has recently become a pressing topic for the same reason that nationwide speeding has: COVID-19. As the roads empty out and businesses remain closed, people looking for a little thrill flock to the streets.