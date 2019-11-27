For Sale: This 1988 Lancia Thema 8.32 Has a Ferrari Heart Driving Its Front Wheels

Car manufacturing in the 1980s was filled with unassuming boxy designs. Volvo, Ford, Lamborghini, and every manufacturer in between went protractor crazy. But a handful of these brick-like designs hid true beauty underneath their hoods. Take for example the Giugiaro-designed Lancia Thema 8.32 and the fire-breathing Ferrari V-8 powering its front wheels.

Having just popped up on Craigslist in Monterrey, California for $35,975, the "8.32" specification stands for the use of its 32-valve Ferrari V-8 engine. First featured in Ferrari’s mid-engine Mondial, the 308 GTB and GTS QV, the Tipo F105L “Dino” V-8 was reworked to fit the Thema’s executive car persona. Originally, its Dino V-8 featured a flat-plane crankshaft as typically used in its Ferrari applications, but a cross-plane type crankshaft was swapped over. Engineers also detuned the engine with smaller valves, and a different firing order and tune. It was then finished off by Ducati before being placed in the Thema on the assembly line to produce around 212 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.