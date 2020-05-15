The Peugeot 806 Runabout Was a Convertible Van that Wanted Desperately to Be a Boat

France is known for making strange cars—how about them Citroens? You can therefore imagine how unusual their concept cars must be. Even with that prior knowledge of Gallic weirdness, what Peugeot came up with in 1997 is beyond unusual. It's unorthodox, nautical, and decidedly French. Meet the Peugeot 508 Runabout, which can't decide whether it's a boat trying to be a car or a car trying to be a boat. And no, it doesn't float.

Really, The 806 Runabout was a boat-styled car for cruising around the balmy south of France. You'll notice the windshield and the deck out back are styled like that of a boat's. All of the wood is real teak, even the trim on the side of the car.