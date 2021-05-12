Watch the GMC Hummer EV Off-Road Through Moab

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV already. For example, it has a four-digit horsepower figure, it looks ridiculous, and it can crab-walk through traffic. That's all nice, but the real test of it as an off-roader means getting away from the pedestrian and taking on some really big rocks in the middle of nowhere, so it's good news that GMC is taking the electric behemoth through its paces in the Moab.

New footage shows several Hummers testing their adaptive air suspension hardware, terrain mode, e4WD and torque distribution, eLockers, stability control, and rear steering through some respectable trails and steep obstacles. One-pedal driving might be more associated with the cheerful but not-exactly-rugged Nissan Leaf than a giant off-road truck, but GMC says it's actually a really cool driving tool at low speeds.