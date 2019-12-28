Choo Choo, Pew Pew: How a New York Railroad Uses Scorching Lasers to Stay on Schedule

The LIRR partnered with Netherlands-based company Laser Precision Solutions, which operates a single laser-equipped vehicle on LIRR's most-trafficked lines. Though the LIRR and LPS have only the one laser train in operation, the railroad now considers it to be the most effective weapon in its arsenal against seasonal delays. Furthermore, it calls lasers "a game-changer for the Long Island Rail Road, and a game-changer for the industry."

LIRR president Phillip Eng reported that train cancellations through November have fallen 48 percent year-over-year versus 2018, and that frequency of lighter, but less capacious, ridership-reducing "short trains" is down 32 percent. Delays are down too: 90.7 percent of trains were on time in November, an improvement of 3.8 percent over last year, and delays of 15 minutes or more are down 30 percent. Weather-related delays as a whole shrank 65 percent, all thanks to pioneering laser technology that most railroads are too scared to try out.